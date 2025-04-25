4 things we desperately want to see in XO, Kitty season 3

With XO, Kitty officially set to return for a third season, we're buzzing with excitement and already dreaming up the moments, twists, and relationships we hope to see next. Netflix renewed the popular teen series back in February, so it’ll be a while before we see Kitty back on our screens. However, that hasn’t stopped us from hoping for a few specific things in season 3.

In the third installment, we'll see Kitty return to KISS for her senior year, and there's no telling what our favorite teen matchmaker will get herself into. Kitty has had quite a bumpy experience since her arrival at the Korean boarding school. We're talking complicated love triangles, culture clashes, academic struggles, and a devastating breakup that left her questioning everything. But if there’s one thing Kitty knows, it’s how to face challenges head-on. Senior year could be her chance to sort things out before graduation. But before diving into her final year of academics, she’ll get to enjoy some much-needed fun over the summer.

As we anxiously await Kitty’s next chapter, here are the four things we desperately want to see in XO, Kitty season 3!

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 201 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

Kitty and Min Ho need to finally get together in XO, Kitty season 3

Where are all the Kitty and Min Ho shippers at? I know there are plenty of us! At the start of the series, Kitty is in a relationship with Dae, but as she begins to explore her own identity, she realizes she’s bisexual. Unfortunately, the girl she develops feelings for is already taken. But it’s not all bad news for Kitty. While she had a huge crush on Yuri, there was also undeniable chemistry building between her and Min Ho. In the second season, Kitty and Dae are just friends, and nothing romantic develops with Yuri. However, Kitty does share a few intimate moments with Min Ho, leaving fans hopeful for what's to come.

XO, Kitty season 3 needs to give fans what they want and finally explore the undeniable spark between Kitty and Min Ho, giving their connection a chance to blossom into something real. They've been hinting at it since season 1, and who doesn't love an enemies-to-friends-to-lovers storyline? While not quite enemies, but rather two people with a playful, tension-filled dynamic, their banter and strong chemistry have made them impossible to ignore. We saw them become somewhat friends in season 2. Now, it's time for them to throw that friendship out the window and fully embrace the romantic tension that’s been building. Please, Jenny Han!

(L to R) Regan Aliyah as Juliana Porter, Gia Kim as Yuri Han in episode 203 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

Yuri and Juliana need to get back together

Although I'm a big Kitty and Min Ho shipper, I can't deny that I wanted to see something romantic happen between Kitty and Yuri. However, after seeing how deeply in love Yuri was with Juliana, it became clear that their relationship wasn't meant to be. And as I watched more of Yuri and Juliana's relationship unfold in season 2, I couldn’t help but switch sides. That’s why their breakup was so heartbreaking to watch in the second season.

Juliana had suspected that there was more than just friendship between Yuri and Kitty, and in a way, she was proven right. This suspicion ultimately led to their painful breakup, and Yuri did everything she could to win Juliana back. However, Juliana realized that she and Yuri were better off as friends, something Yuri reluctantly accepted. Juliana ends season 2 dating Praveena, which was so left field in my opinion.

I'm sorry, but Yuri and Juliana are endgame. They just need some time apart to figure things out and heal before they can truly be together. With Yuri going through financial issues with her family, I'm hoping that this will bring her and Juliana back together eventually, allowing them to support each other through their struggles and come out stronger in the end.

Philippe Lee as Young Moon in episode 206 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

Min Ho's sisters need to be introduced in the third season

We've been introduced to Min Ho's mom, dad, and older half-brother so far in the series, and it's been interesting to see how he balances the dynamics within his family. We find out he has two more half-sisters in season 2, Su-jin and Bianca. Why not dive deeper into these sibling relationships by introducing them in XO, Kitty season 3? According to Min Ho's dad in season 2, the reason he came to KISS is because he had to cancel his tour due to Bianca and Su-jin both finding out that they were being two-timed by his opening act. It would be intriguing to bring these two sisters into the story, especially with all the family drama that could unfold from their arrival.

In fact, it seems we might finally get to match a name to a face for one of Min Ho's sisters, thanks to a recent casting call for season 3. The casting notice mentions that they're looking for an actor to portray a character named Sujin in the third season. Could this be the same Sujin who’s Min Ho’s sister? It’s definitely a strong possibility!

John Corbett, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Sarayu Blue in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You | Netflix/Bettina Strauss

XO, Kitty season 3 needs to bring back Lara Jean

Fans had been hoping for cameos from the main cast of the To All the Boys film series since the first season. In season 2, we finally got to see cameos from Noah Centineo (Peter) and Janel Parrish (Margot). It would only be right if Lana Condor returns as Lara Jean Song-Covey in XO, Kitty season 3. We need to see the iconic big sister moment between Lara Jean and Kitty, whether it's heartfelt advice, a surprise visit, or just some sisterly bonding time.

Lara Jean has had her fair share of romantic ups and downs, so she’s the perfect person to help guide Kitty through her love life. You know what! Why not just bring Noah and Janel back as well? Make it a family affair! Now, who do I have to call to make this happen? With this being Kitty's senior year, she's going to need all the love and support she can get.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on XO, Kitty season 3.