Ransom Canyon casts Oscar nominee for key season 2 guest star role

Ransom Canyon has quickly become a fan-favorite Netflix original series, as the Western romantic drama won over fans of hit shows like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias. Even the Yellowstone fans were surely tuning in when the series made its debut this spring. Thankfully, Netflix renewed the show for season 2, which recently began filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Going into Ransom Canyon season 2, there have been some minor and major cast shakeups that will have fans either excited or surprised. Casey W. Johnson was promoted to a series regular as Lucas' older brother Kit, while Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner won't return as series regulars in season 2, leaving the fate of Davis and Reid Collins up in the air. But we just got news of another addition.

This time around, Ransom Canyon season 2 has bulked up its supporting cast with a talented and celebrated actress who has been nominated for and won some of the most prestigious acting awards. She will take over the helm of a veteran actor in the cast following James Brolin's exit after one season, and she's playing Quinn's mother. Welcome, Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson!

Patricia Clarkson - "Honey Don't" New York Screening | Cindy Ord/GettyImages

Patricia Clarkson joins Ransom Canyon season 2 cast as Quinn's mother

According to Deadline, Patricia Clarkson joins Ransom Canyon season 2 in a guest star role as Claire O'Grady, the mother of Minka Kelly's Quinn O'Grady. At the time of Clarkson's casting as Claire, there aren't any additional details about her character, including whether she and Quinn are on good terms. But seeing as she's arriving out of nowhere, there's likely going to be some tension.

The second season is expected to pick up with Quinn's return to Ransom Canyon after spending six months in New York City for a piano job. She accepted the position following a particularly difficult split with Staten, which itself came after a messy breakup with Davis, in an effort to make money for Gracie's to thrive once again. Surely, her mother's arrival will stir up some drama.

Seeing as Clarkson has already started filming scenes, it's likely that she will make her first appearance early on in Ransom Canyon season 2. Claire will be the third of Quinn's family members that viewers will meet, as her sister Angie (Lauren Glazier) and her son Tim (Niko Guardado) appeared in the first season. Quinn was pretty close to her sister and nephew, which leads to question about where her mom has been and how the family reacts to her arriving in town.

Clarkson joining Ransom Canyon season 2 comes as a huge casting for the Netflix original series, which is looking to make an even bigger splash. In 2003, Clarkson was nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Pieces of April.

She won two Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006 for her guest role in HBO's Six Feet Under and won another in 2022 for State of the Union. Clarkson was also nominated for an Emmy for the HBO limited series Sharp Objects. While she didn't win the Emmy, she took home the Golden Globe.

Stay tuned for more Ransom Canyon season 2 news and updates!