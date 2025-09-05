Ransom Canyon star announces the season 2 filming update we've been begging for

We have some exciting news to share with fans of the Netflix original romantic drama series Ransom Canyon, and it's the update that we have been begging for since the season 2 renewal. The modern Western series arrived in spring 2025 and became an immediate fan-favorite. A few months after the breakout sensation premiered, the streaming service confirmed season 2 was in the works.

When Ransom Canyon season 2 was first announced, Deadline reported that the new episodes were on track to begin fliming in Albuquerque, New Mexico in September 2025. In July, additional reports suggested that cameras would start rolling on Sept. 17 and continue filming for the rest of the year and into early 2026. Now, we finally have an official update from the cast.

On Sept. 4, Ransom Canyon star Garrett Wareing shared a video on his Instagram Stories in front of the giant red N sculpture at Netflix's studios in Albuquerque. The actor, who plays the lovable Lucas Russell in the series, is seen walking barefoot in socks toward a pair of boots, picking them up, and looking at the camera before walking off. With the post, Wareing revealed season 2 is in production!

Ransom Canyon star Garrett Wareing via Instagram Stories | @garrettwareing on Instagram

Ransom Canyon season 2 now in production

While it's unclear if filming has actually started on Ransom Canyon season 2 or if the pre-production process is just currently in motion, the cast have officially started to arrive in Albuquerque to begin filming in the coming weeks. Yancy Grey actor Jack Schumacher also shared a photo of the Netflix studios emblem on his Instagram Stories the day before Wareing shared it on his.

Additionally, Lauren Brigman actress Lizzy Greene wished Wareing a happy birthday on her own Instagram Story (the actor turned 24 years old on Aug. 31), she mentioned seeing him at work in a couple weeks. All signs point to Ransom Canyon season 2 being in active production and beginning filming later this month! It will be great to see the cast all back together again.

As previously mentioned, filming likely won't wrap until sometime in early 2026, which could be in either January or February. Following filming's wrap, post-production will begin and take a handful of months to get the episodes ready to hit our watch lists. The first season arrived in April 2025 (after wrapping filming in June 2024), but we'll be waiting long past April 2026 for season 2.

Even though production has already started on Ransom Canyon season 2, we probably shouldn't expect the new episodes to hit our Netflix watch lists much before summer 2026 at the earliest, though a fall release date could also be in the cards. Because the show was such a hit, Netflix likely wants to give fans new episodes as soon as possible. Thankfully, they're hard at work to make that happen.

Ahead of season 2, there haven't been very many updates to share, as the season 1 cast appears to all be returning to their roles (save for any characters who died or went to jail). However, we did learn that Casey W. Johnson, who plays Lucas' troubled older brother Kit, has been promoted to a series regular. We're going to be seeing a whole lot more of Kit in season 2! We'll share even more casting and filming updates as production gets started.

