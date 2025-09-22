Ransom Canyon season 2 reveals two shocking cast exits we didn't see coming

Earlier this year, Ransom Canyon became the latest cozy romantic drama series hit on Netflix, and fans can't wait for the second season to begin streaming. While there's some exciting news to share about season 2, there's also a not-so exciting update about a new casting shake-up.

Thankfully, the cast and crew have officially reunited in Albuquerque, New Mexico and started filming Ransom Canyon season 2. That's the exciting news! Garrett Wareing shared the announcement on Instagram outside Netflix's studios. Production kicked off in early September and will continue through the rest of the year and into early 2026 for an expected release sometime later next year.

However, as filming continues to get underway throughout the fall season, a new development reveals that two of the main characters featured prominently in season 1 and its storylines aren't returning as series regulars. We already knew that James Brolin's character Cap Fuller passed away in season 1 and wouldn't be back, but two more characters are seemingly leaving Ransom.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Eoin Macken as Davis and Andrew Liner as Reid in Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner departing Ransom Canyon season 2 as series regular characters Davis and Reid Collins

As reported by Deadline on Sept. 22, Ransom Canyon stars Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner aren't returning for season 2 as series regulars. Macken plays rancher Davis Collins, the former brother-in-law of Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and a fizzle flame of Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly). Liner plays Reid Collins, the football star son of Davis who has a guilty conscience about his cousin's death.

Unfortunately, Deadline didn't elaborate on exactly what this shakeup means for the characters and the series, as it's unclear if Macken and Liner will still appear in Ransom Canyon season 2 as recurring stars or if they won't be seen in the new season altogether. With production underway, the actors could have filmed their final scenes or they could still appear in limited episodes.

We'll have to wait and see which is the case, but the season 1 finale definitely left some questions up in the air regarding Davis' storyline. As the fight over the various ranches got ugly, Davis conspired with Staten's father to prove that Staten's too unstable to take over full ownership of the land in order to benefit both himself and Davis. Could this twist possible come into play for the cast shakeup?

RANSOM CANYON. Eoin Macken as Davis in Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Ransom Canyon season 2 cast exits have us worried a big death is coming

Considering the series has steeped itself in the life or death stakes of ranching, it's not impossible that another shocking death could be coming to Ransom Canyon in season 2. Davis becoming involved with Staten's father could reasonably put him in some dangerous territory and possibly get him killed. Should we be concerned that Davis' hubris could be his fatal flaw?

It's not out of the realm of possibility, let's just say that. He's wavered in likability, but he's by far one of the biggest villains of the series. The first season was anchored in the mystery of Staten's son Randall's death, and while centering itself in a storyline about death again isn't necessary, we can see history repeating itself in a different way with the potential downfall of Davis Collins.

In the event that Davis does fall victim to an expected death twist, that could obviously send Reid off to live with his mother Paula Jo (Meta Golding) or possible heading off to college. (Though he's supposedly 16 and the time jump will only be six months, enough time for Quinn to return from New York.) See? That's certainly a theory to think on before Ransom Canyon season 2.

Along with Duhamel and Kelly, additional series regulars for season 2 include Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, and Casey W. Johnson, who's a newly minted main character after recurring as Lucas' brother Kit in season 1. Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman have also joined the season 2 cast in recurring roles. Stay tuned for even more news and updates!