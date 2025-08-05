Ransom Canyon season 2 just gave the show's best character a bigger role

There's some exciting news for Ransom Canyon fans who have been looking forward to casting updates for season 2. The hit Netflix original Western romantic drama series was unsurprisingly renewed for a second season following its successful debut earlier this year, and we're beginning to learn more details about what to expect before filming commences this fall.

Obviously, we already knew that Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly will be back to reprise their roles as star-crossed lovers Staten Kirkland and Quinn O'Grady. The vast majority of the cast will be back for season 2, save for any characters who happened to die in season 1. As with any new hit series, some promotions are in store for recurring characters, and the best one was just promoted.

Deadline reports that Casey W. Johnson, who plays Kit in the series, will be a series regular in Ransom Canyon season 2. Not only is Kit the troubled older brother of Lucas Russell (Garrett Wareing), but he was also revealed to unfortunately be involved in the circumstances surrounding Staten's son's death. By the end of the first season, Kit returns home and was officially released from prison.

RANSOM CANYON. Casey W. Johnson as Kit in Episode 108 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ransom Canyon season 2 ups Kit to series regular

The first season also revealed that Kit was having an affair with Lauren Brigman's (Lizzy Greene) mother, who actually was responsible for killing Randall. During the tornado episode, Kit and Lauren ride out the storm together and became closer. Previously, they hated each other and sparred, even though she's his brother's girlfriend and Kit was secretly involved with her mother.

Fans quickly caught onto the chemistry between Kit and Lauren and wondered if the show would ever explore them as a potential romantic pairing in future seasons. After all, it wouldn't be the first time a television series explored a love triangle involving a pair of brothers. However, don't expect the second season to take that particular direction with the characters.

Ransom Canyon showrunner April Blair previously responded to fans shipping Kit and Lauren, especially since cast members were sending her memes, but confirmed (before season 2 was renewed!) that they would not pursue a romantic entanglement between them. Rather, they will dig into the personal connection and complications both now share between Lucas and her mother.

"I think that there’s something there that we want to explore, and not necessarily like some full-blown romance or love triangle, but the complications of that connection and the kind of information he can give her about her mother," Blair previewed in an interview with Woman's World. Clearly, the show isn't interested in messy love triangles that ruin the relationships of brothers.

More than anything, Kit will have a much larger presence in season 2 instead of just being in jail and accused of murder. We have an opportunity to get to know one of the show's best characters. Johnson's performance as Kit was by far one of the best parts of season 1, and now with more material to work with, he's sure to be a real standout in the follow-up season.

