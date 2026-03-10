Rooster release schedule and what to expect in Steve Carell's new comedy

Rooster just premiered on HBO Max on Sunday, March 8. The new comedy series follows Steve Carell as a father trying to help her daughter navigate a difficult divorce. Created by Bill Lawrence, known for hit shows such as Ted Lasso, Scrubs, and Shrinking, viewers can expect a feel-good comedy with a charming sense of humor.

Here's everything you need to know about Rooster so you don't miss any episodes.

Rooster season 1 schedule on HBO Max

Rooster premiered its first episode on HBO Max on March 8 and will release new episodes weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET after DTF St. Louis. The series will run for 10 episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

Though not officially billed as a miniseries, Rooster has not yet been renewed for season 2 despite its star-studded cast. HBO typically reserves its 10 p.m. Sunday slot for promising shows, so the chances of a second season remain strong if the series performs well.

Below is Rooster's full release schedule:

Episode 1 : "Release the Brown Fat," Sunday, Mar. 8

Episode 2: "Trousers," Sunday, Mar. 15

Episode 3: Sunday, Mar 22

Episode 4: Sunday, Mar 29

Episode 5: Sunday, April 5

Episode 6: Sunday, April 12

Episode 7: Sunday, April 19

Episode 8: Sunday, April 26

Episode 9: Sunday, May 10

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

What to expect in HBO's Rooster

Rooster was created by long-time collaborators Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and viewers can expect a comedy that is both laugh-out-loud funny and emotionally powerful. In the series, Carell is an introverted pulp fiction novelist who finds himself embodying the fearless hero of his stories, Rooster, as he navigates a new job on a college campus, encounters a range of peculiar characters, and tries to support his daughter through a humiliating divorce.

As in many projects Lawrence or Tarses have worked on, such as Scrubs and Sports Night, most of the storylines in Rooster converge around a central setting. Here, that axis is a college campus.

In an interview with Deadline, Lawrence discussed the importance of this setting for the characters on the show:

"Very intentionally, we said, Steve’s character never went to college. And why couldn’t a guy in his late 50s use that as a place to decide what he wanted the rest of his life to look like? He could overcome some of the things holding him back.”

Rooster cast and characters

Contrary to what the public might have expected after the success of The Office, Carell spent much of the past few years away from comedy, instead focusing on period dramas and psychologically intense roles.

Along with last year's The Four Seasons, Rooster marks Carell's long-awaited comeback to comedy TV. He leads a cast full of familiar faces: here’s the full list of the show’s main characters and the actors who portray them.

Steve Carell as Greg Russo

Danielle Deadwyler as Dylan Shepard

Phil Dunster as Archie

Charly Clive as Katie

Lauren Tsai as Sunny

John C. McGinley as Walter Mann

Annie Mumolo as Cristle

Evan Jachelski as Spooner

Rooster streams new episodes on Sundays on HBO Max. Be sure to check Show Snob for recaps of each episode.