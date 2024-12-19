Rumor: We hope this isn't a lie! Tell Me Lies season 3 may have been confirmed

Right when a season of our favorite show is over, we immediately think about what's next and whether the series is going to be renewed. Especially when it's clear that there's more story to tell. Tell Me Lies season 2 definitely fits that bill! We've been waiting to know whether a third season is happening since the finale in October 2024.

It really hasn't been that long. Only about two months so far. But that doesn't mean we're not antsy, waiting for renewal news. Well, Hulu hasn't released any official update yet. However, Tell Me Lies season 3 may have been confirmed. I do want to preface this is just a rumor at the moment, and the streamer has not given any official updates yet.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi did a Twitter (X) takeover of Yahoo's account and was answering questions from users looking for updates about their favorite actors and shows. One asked about Tell Me Lies season 3 yesterday, Dec. 18. And DeuxMoi shared that "season 3 is definitely coming back!! An announcement should be made very soon!!!!"

Now it's hard to know for sure if what this account is saying is actually true. In the past, they've leaked information, sometimes being right. However many times that info is wrong though. So I'm a bit skeptical and surprised Yahoo collaborated with them. But maybe that's a sign that this renewal news is more likely be true? I don't know.

What I do know is that we definitely need a third season of the Hulu drama! Things just can't be left the way they did at the end of season 2. The biggest cliffhanger is the fact that toxic Stephen sent Bree a recording of Evan admitting the woman he slept with that one night was Lucy. This is a big deal of course because it's the cause of their break up, and the reason Bree and Oliver's messed up relationship started. There's also the mystery caller who won't leave her alone.

Lucy and Stephen also sleep together again, even though he's with Lydia. And there's still plenty more to dive into. This series is messy and makes you shake your head at the characters' choices. But that's what we love about it. So I do indeed hope that an official announcement from Hulu is coming soon and we can all celebrate the fact that Tell Me Lies season 3 is coming. Fingers crossed!

Seasons 1 and 2 of Tell Me Lies are streaming on Hulu.