Sabrina Carpenter shares love for Adults, and that gives me an idea for season 2

Since its premiere on FX and binge drop on Hulu in late May, Adults has been one of the new shows everyone has been talking about. There are edits up and down social media as viewers ship various characters and talk about the funniest moments from the too short eight-episode first season. The cast has also gotten in on the fun of the social media blitz.

Adults gets love from Sabrina Carpenter, who should be in season 2

Following the release of the show, cast member Owen Thiele, who plays Anton, shared a video on TikTok set to the hit single "Taste" by Sabrina Carpenter. Playing on the song's meaning and music video, in which Jenna Ortega's male love interest keeps turning into Carpenter, the video features Jack Innanen dancing with Amita Rao, but when the camera spins, Thiele is in Rao's place.

For those who are watching the show on FX and haven't binge-watched the full season on Hulu, I won't spoil the full intention behind their video. You'll just have to wait and see the gag of the century when you watch the season finale. But Thiele's video received a comment from Sabrina Carpenter herself, who said, "I love you and I love Adults." She's just like us, and she should be in season 2!

"ADULTS" -- “The Mail” -- Season 1, Episode 8 — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa, Owen Thiele as Anton, Malik Elassal as Samir | CR: Rafy/FX

There are endless opportunities for Carpenter to make a guest appearance on Adults, but my best pitch to executive producer Nick Kroll and showrunners Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw is to go full Friends. Carpenter could play Billie's (Lucy Freyer) little sister, who she's always been jealous of, sort of like the dynamic between Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and her younger sister Jill (Reese Witherspoon). Do you see where I'm going with this yet? Okay, let's keep going.

During Witherspoon's two-episode stint on Friends, Jill dated Ross, which incited even more jealousy in Rachel, since... well, we all know her history with Ross. Adults hasn't set up a romance between Billie and Samir (Malik Elassal), but many viewers, myself included, noticed their chemistry and started shipping them right away. If Billie's little sister (or maybe even cousin, just someone closely related) were to start dating Samir, that would immediately make Billie realize her feelings.

My other pitch for Carpenter's cameo appearance in a potential second season, which definitely needs to happen, would be for Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) to make vague references to his friend Sabrina (or even Brina or another nickname), and when she arrives at their home, everyone's shocked that it's Sabrina Carpenter. It would be the perfect callback to Paul Baker randomly being friends with Julia Fox ("Jules") and not telling the group. Make this cameo happen!

Watch Adults on FX and Hulu.