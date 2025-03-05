Sadly, Just One Look season 2 is not happening because of this reason

Harlan Coben's latest series, Just One Look, has finally been released on Netflix, and fans are eager to dive into its suspenseful plot. This is Coben's second new Netflix show of 2025, with the hit Missing You being released at the top of the year. Like all of his other Netflix series, Just One Look is filled with thrilling twists, shocking reveals, and unexpected turns that keep viewers hooked from start to finish. It's definitely another gripping addition to his impressive Netflix lineup, and it's not a show you want to miss!

Just One Look is a Polish-language mystery thriller series adapted from Coben's 2004 standalone novel of the same name. This marks not the first but the third time Coben’s work has been adapted for the screen in Poland, following two other Polish-language Netflix series based on his books. Those must-see shows are The Woods and Hold Tight.

Just One Look Production Still Image | Netflix

The new mystery thriller follows Greta, a wife and mother of two, who is deeply haunted by a traumatic event from her past. While going through her vacation photos, she comes across an old, mysterious picture that sends her reeling. In the photo, she spots what appears to be a younger version of her husband, surrounded by unfamiliar faces, sparking a wave of unsettling questions. After confronting her husband about the photo, he denies it's him and leaves their home in a hurry. As time passes, he doesn’t return and refuses to answer any of Greta’s calls. It’s as though he has vanished without a trace. This sets Greta on a desperate quest to uncover the truth.

Maria Dębska stars in the leading role of jewelry designer, wife, and mother, Greta. Joining her in the cast playing her missing husband Jacek is Cezary Łukaszewicz. In addition, Piotr Stramowski, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Marta Malikowska, Mirosław Haniszewsk, Monika Krzywkowska, and Andrzej Zieliński also star in the series.

Like many of Coben's other Netflix series, Just One Look has just six episodes. This makes it a breeze to binge-watch, but by the time you reach the end, you'll feel both fulfilled and eager for more. Unfortunately, there won’t be any continuation of Greta’s story, as a second season of the mystery thriller is not planned. Netflix has not said anything about a Just One Look season 2, and truthfully, it's highly unlikely that the streaming giant will ever make such an announcement. Here's why.

Just One Look is a limited series

Alright, if you're a big fan of all of Coben's Netflix shows, it should come as no surprise that Just One Look is a limited series. All of his previous Netflix adaptations have been limited series, and did any of them return for additional seasons? No. They're all designed as one-and-done shows, which is exactly what a limited series is. Just One Look's story was crafted as a one-season experience, with all the plot threads tied up by the sixth and final episode. It was intended to be a self-contained narrative, with no plans to extend it further. Simply put, there won’t be a Just One Look season 2 because the story has already been fully told in the first season.

But don't feel too disappointed! Coben has many more Netflix series that he's currently working on. In fact, he has another mystery thriller show set to hit the streaming platform at the end of March. It's the Argentinian series Caught, and it will be released on Netflix on March 26.

Here's a list of more Harlan Coben Netflix adaptations to come in the future:

Run Away (TV show)

Myron Bolitar (TV show)

I Will Find You (TV show)

Win (TV show or movie)

Six Years (Movie)

All six episodes of Just One Look are streaming on Netflix right now.