School Spirits season 3 episode 4 release date, time, and what to expect

Paramount+'s best teen series is finally back! The streaming giant dropped the first three episodes of School Spirits season 3 on its platform on Jan. 28, and tons of people tuned in right away. As expected from a premiere, a lot went down in these first three episodes.

Now, all everyone can talk about is what’s coming next. With more secrets unraveling and the supernatural stakes higher than ever, viewers are counting down the days until they can tune in again. But when exactly is the fourth episode of School Spirits season 3 coming out? No worries! We’ve got all the details you need, from the exact release date and time to what fans can expect from the next installment.

L-R: Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, and Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

When does School Spirits season 3 episode 4 drop on Paramount+?

Remember how the first three episodes of School Spirits season 3 were released on a Wednesday? Well, this pattern will continue for the rest of the season. School Spirits season 3 episode 4, which is titled "The Bereftest Club," will be released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Also like the premiere, the episode will drop on the streaming platform at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on this date.

Perhaps you live somewhere outside the United States, in which case the release time will differ depending on your time zone. For example, viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the episode at 8:00 a.m. GMT, while fans in Australia will likely see it around 7:00 p.m. AEDT. No matter where you are, you won’t have to wait long to jump back into the mysteries, drama, and supernatural twists that make School Spirits so addictive!

Will there be more than one episode dropping at a time? Not this week. After the premiere’s first three-episode release, new episodes of School Spirits season 3 will continue on a weekly schedule, with just one episode released each Wednesday.

What to expect in School Spirits season 3 episode 4

Paramount+ hasn't released an official synopsis for the fourth episode or anything. However, we can make some educated guesses about what could happen next based on the events of the first three episodes and the ongoing storylines. Fans can probably expect to see Simon continue exploring the mysterious abandoned house, especially after the shadowy figure appeared at the end of the third episode. That encounter could reveal new secrets about the afterlife or the forces connecting the living and the dead.

Maddie’s relationship with her mother will likely remain complicated, as Sandra leaves for treatment. Now, Maddie's left to navigate school life on her own. In addition, we might see Maddie have more interactions with her deceased father, mediated through Xavier. He did tell Maddie that he would do whatever he could to help her with Simon's afterlife situation. What about Kyle's missing friend that Xavier said he'd help search for? The fourth episode might dive deeper into that mystery.

Nicole’s storyline will probably develop further as well. After her plan to get close to Livia backfired at the party, she may need to strategize differently. I doubt she's going to give up on finding out what Livia has on Maddie. Her discovery of the school being under surveillance and slated for demolition could become a key priority for her as well.

Last but not least, relationships like Charley and Yuri’s might see more emotional ups and downs. Their relationship so far this season has been full of insecurities, past traumas, and lingering doubts. Obviously, we want them to find some stability and happiness, but episode 4 may put their bond to the test even further.

Overall, we can't wait for School Spirits season 3 episode 4 to drop on Paramount+ on Feb. 4. Don't forget to save this important date!