School Spirits season 3 episodes 1-3 release time, preview, and what to expect

School Spirits season 3 is almost here, and you’re not getting one episode. The hit show will debut with a three-episode premiere on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

After everything that happened during the season 2 finale, returning with more than one episode is a great idea. But, before School Spirits returns, there are three major things you need to remember.

WARNING! Spoilers for the season 2 finale of School Spirits .

What you need to remember heading into School Spirits season 3

First, and most important, Maddie is back in her body, and Janet is among the spirits in Split River High School. Janet went back voluntarily and confronted Mr. Martin about locking her in the Hell of her death (or scars as they’re normally called). This leads to her getting the opportunity to crossover. However, she declines, saying that she has unfinished business.

Second, Wally tells Maddie that she needs to give him up and live her life among the living. As Maddie is taken to the hospital, Wally brings his key (the game ball of his death) to the site of his death. Rather than going into his scar, a bell rings, and a white light shines behind a door. This means Wally has the option of crossing over. Before a decision is made, the show cuts to a different scene.

Lastly, Simon thinks he’s doing the right thing by going back into Split River High to save Maddie. Sadly, his best friend’s spirit is already in her body and on the way to the hospital. The next time he’s seen, something weird happens. Janet and Mr. Martin realize that Simon can see and interact with them in their scar. To learn how and why this happens, you'll have to watch the season premiere.

School Spirits season 3 episodes 1-3 release time on Paramount+

The three-episode season 3 premiere of School Spirits will debut on the Paramount+ streaming platform in the US on Wednesday, Jan. 28 12:00 a.m. ET, and Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 9 p.m. PT, 10:00 p.m. MT, and 11:00 p.m. CT.

Since it will debut simultaneously in other parts of the world, here’s how you can watch season 3 of School Spirits depending on where you live.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, January 27

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, January 27

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 27

Mountain Time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, January 27

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, January 27

East Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 28

Brazil: 1:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, January 28

UK: 5:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, January 28

France: 6:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, January 28

Germany: 6:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, January 28

India (JioHotstar): 9:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, January 28

Italy: 6:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, January 28

Spain: 6:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, January 28

South Korea: 1:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, January 28

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, January 28

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday, January 28

New episodes of School Spirits season 3 will be released weekly on Paramount+.

What to expect in the season 3 premiere

Short and to the point, you should expect answers to all the plotlines from the end of the season 2 finale.

However, don’t expect them to come in the first episode. School Spirits does explain everything that fans want to know, but they do it when the time is right. Telling the audience everything at once wouldn’t be a good idea.

Second, get ready for the debut of the horror movie icon, Jennifer Tilly. After interviewing her and seeing what she’s bringing to the season, you won’t be disappointed in the character she plays. In fact, she may be among the most popular characters, despite her personality.

Stay tuned to Show Snob to see what that means.