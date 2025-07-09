Shonda Rhimes breaks silence on Netflix's The Residence cancellation: 'So disappointed'

Last week, Netflix shared that two of its most promising shows were cancelled after just one season. Unfortunately, one of those was Shonda Rhimes' The Residence starring Uzo Aduba. It took the streamer about four months to determine the murder mystery's fate, and now here we are.

The creator has broken her silence regarding the cancellation of the series, noting that she's "so disappointed." In a social media post, Rhimes shared a number of images from the show and captioned it with her feelings. She notes that t's such a shame that The Residence season 2 is not happening. Honestly as viewers and fans, we definitely agree. Check out the Instagram post below.

Rhimes went on to praise the cast, crew, and writers who all definitely deserve it. Lead star Aduba, who played Detective Cordelia Cupp in the project, commented her thanks for the opportunity to play the character, and how grateful she is. Aw. This is one cancellation that definitely hurt, not going to lie.

Honestly, The Residence really does deserve better and had the potential for so much more. Unfortunately the timing of its release, being only one week after British hit Adolescence that literally dominated the streamer globally, as well as the fact that the Shondaland series was expensive for Netflix contributed to its cancellation. The timing just didn't work out in its favor.

Rhimes is best known for bringing ABC's Grey's Anatomy to life, as well as another hit for Netflix - historical romance drama, Bridgerton. That one is definitely a fan-favorite for me personally, and for so many other viewers. The other show Netflix cancelled last week is Pulse, which seemed to be the streamer's attempt at a Grey's Anatomy-like series. Rhimes was not attached to that, though it did have a lot of promise as well.

While this news is disappointing, really all we can do is move on. At least there's the first season to enjoy. If the show had continued, the plan was for it to follow an anthology format where Detective Cupp would have to solve another murder mystery. That would have been so fun to watch. Though I guess the bright side is that because the plan was for it to be an anthology, at least season 1 doesn't end on a cliffhanger. That's something to be thankful for, I guess. Right?

The Residence season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

