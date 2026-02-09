7 shows to watch while we wait for Fallout season 3

One of the downsides of streaming platforms is that it can take a couple of years for new seasons to arrive. That’s certainly likely the case for Fallout season 3, which starts filming in May 2026.

That means you need to find something else to watch to give you similar vibes. You want a dystopian series, or maybe you want something that has some hilariously gory violence. The good news is there are plenty of TV shows to check out across the streaming platforms to give you all of that and more. We have seven great picks for Fallout fans to get you started.

Sara Hazemi and Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Silo

Apple TV has some excellent dystopian shows, and the one that stands out the most is Silo. The series is set in the future, where everyone lives in silos. They’re like vaults, but they go all the way down instead of seeming to stretch outward in the way the Fallout vaults do.

Everyone is kept in the silos because the world outside is a desolate wasteland with toxic air. It’s impossible to survive out there, and those who break the law are sent outside to “clean” the cameras, which is where they die. But what if it’s all a lie? What if the world outside is beautiful? That’s something that people start to believe, and it leads to a lot of questions about the authority within the silo.

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us

Do you prefer something that involves more of a worldly dystopian? A look at what life could be like in the future? The Last of Us is a show that you need to watch, and it’s also based on a video game like Fallout.

The series is set in a world where a virus takes over, turning people into zombie-like creatures. However, there’s a girl who has been infected and isn’t turning, leading to many hoping that she could be the key to a cure. And so, a man who is still grieving the loss of his daughter is tasked with getting her across the country to scientists who can work on a cure.

The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max.

The Man in the High Castle -- Photo credit: Liane Hentscher/Amazon Prime Video

The Man in the High Castle

This may initially seem like an odd choice for those watching Fallout, but stay with me. The series is somewhat of a dystopian look at life. It’s set in an alternate world where the Axis powers won World War II. Now America is split between the Germans and the Japanese, and everyone has to live under their fascist and dangerous regimes.

However, there is hope. When a videotape of the Allied forces winning appears, Juliana goes on a journey to find out what it means. Along the way, she finds out that there are other worlds out there, and it could mean that there is a way to bring down the threats of the world.

The Man in the High Castle is available to stream on Prime Video.

Antony Starr (Homelander) - Credit: Prime Video

The Boys

Fallout is full of gory violence in some hilarious ways. Just look at the way the limbs went flying in the season 2 premiere! Well, there’s another series that offers something very similar, The Boys.

The Boys is based on a graphic novel series, although there aren’t that many storylines that remain true to the story — and that’s not a bad thing! The series offers a look at what superheroes would likely really be like, especially when given celebrity status, but there is a group willing to bring balance back to society and hold the Supes accountable.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.

DAYBREAK -- Photo credit: Ursula Coyote/Netflix -- Acquired via Netflix Media Center

Daybreak

If you want a dystopian series that is a little lighter and a little more comedic, then you’ll want to turn your attention to Daybreak. There is only one season to it, but this was a show that was unfairly canceled.

It has a bit of a Mad Max feel to the series, which is perfect for Fallout fans. In this world, all the adults became infected. Only the children survived, and now they need to figure out how to thrive in the world. Of course, that leads to clans being formed and a constant fight for survival — and not just from the monsters.

Daybreak is available to stream on Netflix.

Jericho

Another series that was canceled way too soon is Jericho, but it’s a must-watch while we wait for Fallout season 3. It follows the residents of a fictional town after a nuclear attack on 23 major cities in the United States. Starting with a mushroom cloud, it’s sure starts off in the way Fallout did!

The series puts focus on survival and how people need to stick together if they want to achieve that survival. With electronics disabled due to an electromagnetic pulse, the townspeople need to figure out how to deal with life the way they did in the past, while also getting to the bottom of the conspiracy.

Jericho is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

COLONY -- "Somewhere Out There" Episode 202 -- Pictured: Josh Holloway as Will Bowman -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network)

Colony

The last suggestion is another former cable series, Colony, which brings us a dystopian world but in the near future. In this world, the military has occupied Los Angeles, but not the military that we know. It’s an organization known as the Transitional Authority, which serves an extraterrestrial group known as the Hosts.

One day, the world changed, with the Hosts creating a permanent global blackout and mass technological failure. The only tech that is used now is that provided by the Hosts. Of course, not everyone wants to live under this regime, and a Resistance is created to fight back.

Colony is available to stream on the Roku Channel and Prime Video.