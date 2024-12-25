Shrinking season 2 episode 12 review and ending explained: The finale is our favorite of the season!

Shrinking season 2 was a longer one, which we're definitely not complaining about. Though now it is sad that the finale is here, which means we're going to have to wait for the already confirmed season 3 to get more. It was an emotional one, which I was expecting with all the growth the characters did. Here's our review of season 2 episode 12, "The Last Thanksgiving." SPOILERS BELOW.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Alright, not going to lie but the title of the episode really scared me and I thought Paul wasn't going to make it by the end or something. It was really sweet to see the tough guy become emotional and heartfelt with the people he does care about. He just doesn't always show it, though he's gotten much better about leaning on his loved ones and expressing his emotions all season. And that really came full circle in this episode.

I just hope with all of this, the series isn't hinting that perhaps he won't make it to season 3, or maybe not to the end of it. Gah. I'm just not going to think about that right now. Let's get to Jimmy and Alice. Their heart to heart made me so emotional and I was crying along with them. Though this talk has been long overdue, and both of them got what they needed to say off their chests. Plus, Jimmy needed to hear that he didn't completely screw it up as a parent.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Hopefully this will continue to put him on the upside trajectory he's been on in the road to forgiving himself. One aspect of that looks to be Jimmy finally understanding that he should help Louis. It was a real mean move of his co-worker to cancel on him so last minute. He looked like he felt so bad, but still. I felt for Louis when he faced that disappointment. It was actually so heartbreaking because he was excited to go to the Friendsgiving gathering.

The episode almost ended on a really sad note with Louis on the verge of jumping in front of the train. However, Jimmy arrives just in time. Perhaps that's what the third season will explore. More of Jimmy and Louis connecting, and perhaps even him becoming his therapist. Clearly, Louis needs someone to talk to about his depressive thoughts. I just wanted to give him a hug in that moment.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

As for the other characters, Sean is doing well and has come to accept the different way his father expresses love. But he knows it's there now. Are they still working the truck together though? That part isn't clear. Derek2 ends up coming around and brings his aunt and Gaby's mom with him. And Liz finds her purpose in the end, which will be watching Brian and Charlie's baby twice a week when their nanny won't be able to.

This might come across as, oh Liz's purpose is to just be a mom instead of finding it in a career or hobby, for example. But there's nothing wrong with that and having that more motherly side to fill your time. Liz still has the friends she has as well as hobbies like photography and collecting rocks as well. She's not giving those up. They all come together to fulfill her life, and that's beautiful for the person she is.

Shrinking season 2 episode 12 was an excellent episode and really wonderful finale. Even though it was a longer one compared to the others, I feel like it went by quickly. And it needed that breathing room to hit the emotional beats and resolve some of those hardships the characters have been going through. And if they weren't resolved, at least move a step into the right direction. This episode was definitely my favorite, followed by episode 8! Episode grade level: A.

Shrinking seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about season 3!