Shrinking season 2 episode 10 features a How I Met Your Mother reunion! (Preview)
We love onscreen reunions! These are such great easter eggs for fans who can appreciate the significance of it. First was Liz actress Ellie Torres reuniting with Josh Hopkins in season 2 episode 5. And now, our very own Jimmy, Jason Segel is appearing with a How I Met Your Mother co-star in the new episode of Shrinking this week! Before we get into that, let's look at all the watch details.
Shrinking season 2 episode 10, "Changing Patterns," premieres Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 on Apple TV+. The streaming service shares new episodes at midnight ET, which is when you can start watching. And because of time zone difference, the episode will actually be available to watch tonight for some of you. Here's a breakdown of the release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 10
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 9
Alright, so who is this How I Met Your Mother co-star? That would be Cobi Smulders who played Robin Scherbatsky on the sitcom, and dated Segel's character, Ted, at one point on the show. On the Apple TV+ series, she will be taking on the role of single mom Sophie who Jimmy is buying a car from, per People. And Derek has come along for the ride, pun intended!
Hmm, could this be a new love interest for Jimmy? Is he ready to be with someone other than Tia? Shrinking season 2 episode 10 also seems to be a big episode for Alice based on the synopsis, which is what I personally like to see. Check it out below:
"Jimmy tries to give Alice the perfect 18th birthday. Paul helps Gaby with a huge decision."
We're going to take a wild guess and say that the car Jimmy and Derek go to buy is for Alice. And this is it. She's going to become an adult in this episode! She has so many grown ups around her to celebrate, as well as her bestie Summer. One person it looks like she also reaches out to is Louis. I'm really excited about this episode and can't wait to see how Alice's birthday goes!
Elsewhere, we're also going to focus on Gaby. She has two major storylines - taking care of her mother now that her sister is leaving and new love interest, Derek2. In last week's episode, even though Gaby doesn't want her mom to move in with her she's not able to tell her so. Will. Paul help her figure out a way to come clean before she's all moved in? We'll find out soon! Check out some more promotional images below.
Shrinking season 2 episode 10 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 on Apple TV+.