Shrinking season 2 episode 11 preview: What's going to happen in the penultimate episode of the season?
It's the penultimate episode of Shrinking season 2 this week, and I know the drama side of this comedy is about to go up even more. I just have a feeling, especially with the way last week's episode surrounding Alice's birthday ended. Before we get into all of that, let's see when the new episode of the Apple TV+ series comes out this week.
Shrinking season 2 episode 11, "The Drugs Don't Work," premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 on Apple TV+. If you've been following the season since it first premiered back in October, you probably know the drill by now. The show is released at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesdays, but that does mean a Tuesday night release for some of you based on the time zone. Check out all the release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 18
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 17
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 17
Ok, so let's get back to the conflict of episode 10, and how that's going to effect this week's episode of the comedy-drama. Overall, Alice's birthday went off without a hitch, there was a How I Met Your Mother onscreen reunion, and Jimmy was really able to make it up to his daughter after her disastorous birthday the year before. However, things take a turn when Alice finds out Jimmy asked Louis to stay away from her.
The reason she gets so angry is because forgiving, and even befriending, Louis has been helping Alice heal. The grief of losing her mother will always be there. However, she's come to a place where it's not consuming her anymore. And Louis has played a role in that. So, now what?
Well, the season 2 episode 11 synopsis gives us a little bit of a hint at what could be coming for Jimmy and Alice. But not much is really given away. I think this will cause a bit of a rift in the relationship the two have been mending, but they will get through it together. Check out the synopsis:
"Paul encourages Jimmy to seek help. Brian and Derek take Sean to look for a new place. Gaby struggles with her guest list for Thanksgiving."
Aw, looks like Sean is ready to move out and be on his own. Of course this is great for him and shows how much he's grown the past two seasons. But the relationship between Jimmy and Sean has been so sweet and it's great to have them living together. Even though it is unconventional. Also interesting we're getting a Thanksgiving episode in December, ha! But that's fine, I'll still take it.
Going back to Alice, it's clear from the promotional images of the episode that she's going to start seeing Louis again and continue this friendship, even though her dad is not comfortable with it. We shared them below!
Shrinking season 2 episode 10 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 on Apple TV+.