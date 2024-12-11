Shrinking season 2 episode 10 portrays difficult change in a realistic way (Review)
Wow, I can't believe there's officially only two more episodes left of Shrinking season 2! Even though this was a super-sized season with an additional two episodes, it went by so fast. This week, we're looking at season 2 episode 10, "Changing Patterns." And there's definitely a few changes made, and more to come. Here's our review of the episode on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.
It's Alice's birthday and everyone wants to make it special, especially Jimmy of course. Not only because this is her 18th birthday, which is a biggie, but also to make up for the bad one last year following her mother's death. There's changes on the horizon that comes with this milestone for Alice. And she now feels ready to leave therapy. This shows just how much progress she's made since we first met her in season 1.
I thought it was also a sweet touch of Paul giving her his hat. Then there's Paul and Julie, whose husband died. Selling the house they shared, the plan was for her to "crash for a few days" at Paul's home. Even after everything, he's not quite ready to commit. At least at the start of the episode. But during the Paul vs Gaby showdown, she knocks some sense into him. Side note - as much as Paul pretends like he doesn't care about his friends, he definitely does. It was sweet of him to ask Derek2 about his intentions towards Gaby.
Back to Paul and Julie. Having her move in with him is a huge change for Paul, but he's ready and asks Julie to move in, making it all go well. Unfortunately when Gaby takes Paul's advice, which deep down she knows is right, her mother doesn't react the way she'd hoped. Gaby finally has the courage to tell her mom that she shouldn't move in with her, though she doesn't take it too well. Liz has been in a shame spiral since she kissed Mac, though Derek wants his wife back. And that happens by the end of the episode!
Alright, those are all the big changes featured in the episode. But there's also one more Shrinking season 2 episode 10 seems to be hinting at. Jimmy wants to buy Alice a yellow Cooper just like the one her mother had as a present for her 18th birthday. The seller is Sophie, a nice single mom that Jimmy clicks with. What's fun is that the character is played by How I Met Your Mother actress Cobie Smulders, which Jason Segel was also on. It was an onscreen reunion for the former co-stars!
The two click, though Jimmy can't bring himself to do anything. Also Derek being a morally good negotiator is what I'm here for. Ha! However, that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Sophie. With her texting to see if Alice liked the car, this is hinting that perhaps Jimmy might start thinking about moving on. Which brings many complicated feelings. Alright, now to the details of Alice's birthday.
Everything goes great at first. Liz and Gaby vs Alice was hilarious and she loves the gift her dad gives her. Despite Louis trying to stay away, Alice goes and pays him a visit to understand why he doesn't want to see her anymore. I'll be honest. I wasn't sure why Alice wanted to be friends with Louis so much when she first forgave him. However, it's because he's helping her heal and move through her grief. And so when she finds out Jimmy asked him to stay away, she's very mad. And even goes to say, "way to ruin another birthday." Ouch.
Shrinking season 2 episode 10 was a really good episode! I enjoyed it and thought it was a really good idea to have Alice's 18th birthday sort of anchor the story about change. But the plot was still able to move things along for the other characters as well. I think it was all really intriguing, and those characters who have experienced change in this episode are moving in the right direction. Even if they aren't all getting the results they wanted. Episode grade level: A.
