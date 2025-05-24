Sirens on Netflix only has 5 episodes (but don't expect season 2)

Whenever a new series is released on Netflix, even if the streamer has marketed it as a limited series, there's always the question and curiosity about whether there could be a season 2. After watching Netflix's latest star-studded hit series Sirens, there's definitely potential for the story to continue, but that's highly unlikely for a number of reasons.

If you reach the end of your Sirens binge-watch and are expecting more, there's no additional episodes. There are only five episodes in the limited series. There's no sixth episode, no second half still to be released later on down the road. The complete series has a petite five-episode order, but even with only five episodes, the series really packs a punch.

From the very beginning, Netflix has designated Sirens as a limited series. You're probably thinking, "Sure, a limited series," and making air quotes around limited series. Streaming services have been known to walk back on a show that has been designated as a limited series and order a second season to either continue the story or turn the show into an anthology.

Sirens. Milly Alcock as Simone in episode 105 of Sirens | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Sirens season 2 doesn't need to happen

That recently happened with Netflix's The Perfect Couple, which will seemingly be getting the anthology treatment based on a different book by Elin Hilderbrand. But that confidently doesn't seem to be the case with Sirens, no matter how successful the series ends up being. Netflix hasn't been cagey at all with the show's branding as a limited series, seemingly confirming that "limited" will actually mean something in this case.

The day after the series was released on May 22, Sirens debuted in the peak position of Netflix's daily top 10 most popular shows ranking in the United States and likely in a number of other countries. Because of its talented cast that includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, the series will be one that viewers flock to and will surely attract a sizable opening weekend viewership.

But that doesn't mean that a second season needs to happen. Quite the opposite, actually. Without giving away any spoilers, the ending of the series was both perfectly ambiguous and necessarily resolute. The final scenes are thought-provoking and allow the viewer to keep thinking about the decisions the characters have made and what those choices mean for their future. All three of the main characters have an end point, but there are still questions.

However, returning to the series with an additional season could potentially diminish the impact behind the ending. Do we even want to see Simone's next act? Seeing what happens next for these characters isn't as important as knowing where they haven't ended up after these five episodes. The story creator Molly Smith Metzler was telling reached its natural conclusion. A second season of Sirens wouldn't accomplish much besides running the risk of ruining the show's meaning.

Watch Sirens only on Netflix.