Sneak peek: Evie and Pete meet The Couple Next Door (Watch)

Be sure not to make any plans next Friday because it's going to be an amazing Sam Heughan-filled day! Not only are we getting the Outlander season 7 finale (I'm so excited but nervous for what's to come, eep!), but it's also The Couple Next Door premiere day. Jan. 17, 2025 is a great day, indeed!

Heughan takes on the role of Danny, a traffic cop married to fitness influencer Becka (Jessica De Gouw). They're already residents of the suburbia neighborhood setting that takes center stage in the series. But it's time for some new people to move in, and that's Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enouch).

Things are set to get fiery and complicated, and that all begins with a fateful meeting. Starz has released a first-look clip for us to get ready and see the foursome come together for the first time. Check it out below!

The video is pretty straightforward and doesn't give too much away. Though it is new information that Becka has a child. She says she loved being pregnant. So do she and Danny have children, or perhaps it's a child from a previous relationship? Plus Evie is pregnant. Huh, that adds in more complications and intrigue into the couples' entanglement, I'd think. We'll see how it all play out.

Heughan is looking as strong as ever as Danny, just like our iconic warrior Jamie Fraser! They're just meeting for the first time, and I can already see that spark between Dany and Evie that's only going to grow. I have a feeling that the involvement of this foursome is going to begin with Danny and Evie. I mean, the promotional images for the season really do say it all. I mean, look at that kiss in the rain moment they've got going on below!

Courtesy: Starz

As mentioned above, The Couple Next Door premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 at midnight ET on the Starz app or 9 p.m. ET on the Starz channel following the Outlander season 7 finale. There's a total of 6 episodes, with one installment being released weekly through Feb. 21.

The penultimate episode actually also falls on Valentine's Day! I don't know how romantic things are actually going to be here, but I guess the series fits the Valentines theme in a twisted way. For more information and what you need to know about the psychological thriller, click here!

