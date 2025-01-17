9 questions we need answered in Outlander season 8 (Final season)

Oh, Sassenachs. I don't know where the time has gone, but Droughtlander has officially started. I know. These next few months, or maybe even a year (?), are going to be difficult to get through. But as always, we will together. Somehow.

It's so bittersweet to have reached this point as well. We know that Outlander season 8 is confirmed, has finished filming, and our favorite and fabulous stars have officially wrapped their work on the show. My best guess right now is that there's post-production to go through, which includes timely work on editing and CGI.

Well, even though the final season is coming up, at least we still have a good amount of time left before our goodbyes. There's going to be promotion and more things to get excited about. Don't you worry! And at least we also have the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, coming in summer 2025 as well.

Courtesy: Starz

The Outlander season 7 finale was an interesting one, that leaves us with multiple questions. And because this is the last season as well, there's things we hope the show addresses. Here's 9 questions we hope get answered in Outlander season 8. SPOILERS BELOW.

1) Is Outlander going to explore more of the fantasy side of things? Other than the time-travel and Jemmy and Mandy's connection, we haven't explored that much. But perhaps there's more with Claire's dream/hallucination, Master Raymond being all mysterious, etc.

2) Which brings us to the biggest question - is Faith really alive? How is this possible? I mean, since Master Raymond showed up maybe he switched the babies for some reason. But why would he do that? It's so heartbreaking!

3) Are Jamie and Claire really going to head back home to Frasers Ridge, and is that going to be their forever home? This season, we saw them go back to Scotland after all the years of being away. And though Jenny and most of Young Ian's siblings are there, it looks like Jamie and Claire are sticking to North Carolina. But the question is whether they'll actually make it back and rebuild their house. I have mixed feelings. Frasers Ridge has become so iconic, but it would also be nice to close out the series where it all began. In Scotland.

Courtesy: Starz

4) Will Brianna, Roger, and the kids be able to travel forward in time and reunite with Jamie and Claire? I guess they're just not going back to their time it seems. Even after the life and work they put into building Lallybroch back up. Though it would be nice for the family to reunite once again.

5) Is Buck going to die? He looked pretty heartsick, missing his wife and kids when the MacKenzies reunited. We know based on history that he doesn't go back to them. And with his chest pain traveling through the Stones, it's not an easy journey for him. WIll he try to go back regardless, but maybe end up dead?

6) Is there going to be anything else with Rob Cameron, or is that the end of that story? It's kind of frustrating as it seems he was more of a plot device to get everyone back in the past. But alright.

Courtesy: Starz

7) Will there be any surprise appearances in the final season? We know Fergus and Marsali will be back - yay! Plus the Hunters are sticking around, and I believe Lizzy and the Beardsleys will pop up again if we do indeed head back to Frasers Ridge. Might we get another look at Jenny and even Aunt Jocasta?

8) Will Jamie's ghost be explained? This is still a big question for us, as well as book readers who don't have the answer to this yet. Author Diana Gabaldon has promised to in the final book, which she's working on. I do hope she won't mind the series giving this tidbit away because I need an answer, please. I'm so intrigued!

9) How is the series going to end? This is probably the biggest and most important question. Ending something as epic as Outlander is no easy feat. Especially since Diana has not released the ending yet. She and Maril Davis have already confirmed that the show has a different ending than the one the author has planned so as not to spoil it. I think that's what's cool about Outlander season 8. The book fans have an idea of what's going to happen because of Book 9 being adapted. But, you don't know everything, especially the ending!

Stream the seven seasons of Outlander on Starz now, and stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news about Outlander season 8, aka the final season!