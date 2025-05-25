Squid Game season 3 creator reveals the theme of the final season on Netflix

Squid Game season 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated releases not just for the summer or even the year, but ever! The hit survival drama on Netflix has captured the attention of viewers from all over the world, and we're all waiting for the final season which premieres June 27, 2025. Right now, details are scarce. So if there's any new update, you know we appreciate it!

When breaking out a new season of a series, the creatives behind it all usually think of a theme to center and ground the story around. Creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke with Entertainment Weekly recently, and shared that season 1 revolved around the "intense competition" in "extreme capitalistic society" while the second season's focus was on Gi-hun's (Player 456) revolution and subsequent failure. So what comes next? Here's what he told the news outlet:

"In the case of season 3, I wanted to take a slightly different approach — I wanted to focus on how [people] have to preserve their humanity amidst this intense competition in this capitalistic era. I wanted to focus on how we can preserve our sense of humanity and how we should remain humans even amidst this intense competition. I try to pose that as a final question."

Squid Game S3 (L to R) Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee, Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

The theme of Squid Game's final season is fitting

At the heart of it all, even from the very start, us viewers can definitely take away what Dong-hyuk has been trying to portray. The show doesn't just revolve around these deadly games. It highlights how far people will go for survival, how people can turn into when they have so much money, and humanity I think is the real theme that's a thread throughout the first two seasons. And clearly, it will be the focus and theme of season 3.

It's a crazy world right now, and some of what's in Squid Game may feel far-fetched or exaggerated. Though truly when people are in extreme and high-pressure situations, and are also so desperate and see the huge amount of money dangled in front of them from a large piggy bank, people will take actions that may even surprise themselves.

It's something we've definitely already seen, and I think will continue in the final season. The director also teased that Gi-hun will be mourning the loss of his friend, Jung-bae (Player 390) and that will continue to fuel him through the rest of the games.

Gosh there is so much at stake, and get ready because the games are somehow going to be even more intense than we've seen them before! This show is not good for my blood pressure, and yet all I want is more. That's the genius of Dong-hyuk, and I'm sure he has one heck of an ending for us all!

Squid Game season 3 premieres June 27, 2025 on Netflix.