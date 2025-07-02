Squid Game season 3 makes Netflix history with astronomical ratings

It's crystal clear that Squid Game season 3, and the show overall, is not playing around. The killer competition series focused on main character Gi-hun (Player 456) has a global audience like no other, and a reach that's made it a phenomenon. Trust us, the numbers prove it.

The final season of the series has broken all kinds of records for Netflix in the past, and the third season has been no different. And it hasn't even been out a full week yet! In just three days of premiering (season 3 debuted on Friday, June 27, 2025), the Korean production garnered a huge number! 60.1 million views to be exact. This stat has broken a Netflix record, with the show having the most views in its first three days compared to any other project on the platform.

There's also another feat it has achieved that no other has. Unsurprisingly, Squid Game season 3 took over the No. 1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 row in all 93 countries that have a Top 10 list feature. Can you believe that? I sure can. But just imagine how crazy and seriously astronomical that is. It reached the very first spot of viewing in 93 different countries within the same amount of time. I can tell you not many productions or events can pull off such a worldwide achievement.

Squid Game S3 (L to R) Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as Frontman in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

The impressive record-breaking doesn't stop there! This also means that the series is now No. 9 in the Most Popular Non-English TV List for the streamer. The combination of seasons 2 and 3 has made the dystopian drama become the first and only show to make it in the Most Popular List in its first week, according to a press release from the streaming service.

Netflix runs out these press releases with the Netflix Top 10 stats every week, with data collected Monday through Sunday. This time around, Squid Game season 3 was released on a Friday compared to Squid Game season 2 which came out on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. So while in its premiere week the data shows a slightly higher number of 68 million views for the second season, that was counting its first four days because it came out on a Thursday.

At that point, the show beat out Wednesday season 1, which previously held the spot at 50.1 million views, per Variety. All of this is to say that yes, season 3 has a bit of a lower number of 60 million in comparison to its predecessor. Though the data is counting three days instead of four because it premiered on Friday. I'm pretty sure the third season is definitely going to surpass the 68 million mark in a few days.

Finally, the survival thriller drama gave Netflix another reason to rightfully brag when it comes to its social media campaign. Season 3 has the most social impressions from all three seasons at 4.56 billion impressions, which is the highest of any Netflix show to do that. Even more than Stranger Things! Also, 4.56? I mean, that's got to be fate!

Squid Game season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. You can find all of the season's episodic recaps, here.

More streaming news from Show Snob: