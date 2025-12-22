Stranger Things 5 volume 2 isn't the only new release this week on Netflix and streaming (Dec. 22-28)

The last full week of December has arrived, and that means that it's time for Christmas. But this year, most of us probably aren't only excited about the holiday, the presents under the tree, and spending time with family and friends. That's because Netflix is giving us the gift of Stranger Things. The last four episodes of the worldwide phenomenon are upon us.

You would think that because it's the week of Christmas and Stranger Things that there wouldn't be much else new to watch on Netflix and other streaming services. But there are so many great releases to add to your watch list while you're home for the holidays. Disney+ releases a new episode of Percy Jackson season 2 and the final two episodes of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era. There's also a new episode of Fallout on Prime Video. See? We're not without new episodes.

On top of Stranger Things 5 volume 2, the week of Christmas also brings two can't-miss season finales as well as a brand-new sci-fi spy thriller to binge-watch. Find out what's in store for your watch list this week in between all of the holiday festivities!

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Vecna in Stranger Things: Season 5 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix © 2025

Stranger Things 5 volume 2 on Netflix

After a nearly month-long wait since the first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 dropped the day before Thanksgiving, the next batch of episodes arrives on Christmas night. Three new episodes premiere on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, which will make for some great watch parties on Christmas. The new episodes pick up after the revelation that Will can access Vecna's powers, which will be pivotal for the endgame. Volume 2 leads into the series finale, which airs on New Year's Eve at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix and will be available to watch in theaters at the same time and on Jan. 1.

Rhea Seehorn in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Pluribus season1 finale on Apple TV

One of the most surprising new shows of the year has to be Apple TV's Pluribus from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. The Emmy winner reteams with Better Call Saul standout Rhea Seehorn for the sci-fi series that helped Apple bookend the year with another smash (the first being Severance season 2). Episode 9, the finale of season 1, premieres on Apple TV on Dec. 24, which is Christmas Eve. If you're a fan of both Pluribus and Stranger Things, then you're getting some excellent new episodes two nights in a row this Christmas.

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

Heated Rivalry season 1 finale on HBO Max

Speaking of season finales, after stealing everyone's hearts and attention since its premiere on Nov. 28, Heated Rivalry season 1 comes to an end on Dec. 26. The episode drops at midnight ET, which means that technically, we're also getting the Heated Rivalry season 1 finale on Christmas. Television fans sure are spoiled this year! Following last week's universally beloved episode, Shane and Ilya head to Shane's cottage for the summer to revel in their newly established relationship. Find out what new revelations emerge as the couple further commits and looks to the future.

THE COPENHAGEN TEST -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Simu Liu as Alexander, Melissa Barrera as Michelle | Photo by: PEACOCK

The Copenhagen Test on Peacock

Last but not least for this list, there's one more new show to binge-watch before 2025 comes to an end. If you need an extra day to stay inside and rest after the Christmas rush, Peacock drops the science fiction spy thriller The Copenhagen Test on Saturday, Dec. 27. The series stars Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera and centers on an intelligence agent whose brain becomes hacked and works to figure out who he can trust. All eight episodes of the series drop at once, and it's surely the perfect one-sitting binge for the weekend after Christmas.