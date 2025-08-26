Sullivan's Crossing season 3 ending explained (and how it sets up season 4)

Even though it was a beloved show before it was added to Netflix, Sullivan's Crossing shot into another stratosphere once new fans started binge-watching this summer. The romantic drama series based on the books by Virgin River author Robyn Carr first arrived with seasons 1 and 2 in July before the most recent third season arrived to served up the latest drama in Timberlake.

Now that Sullivan's Crossing season 3 has officially finished airing in both Canada and the United States (on The CW) and has been binge-watched by millions on Netflix, we're thinking ahead to season 4. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season on CTV and The CW, but it will be a while yet until we're reunited with Maggie, Cal, Sully, and the rest of the delightful town.

But that won't stop us from continuing to discuss what went down in the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale and wonder what it means for season 4. In the final moments of the season, Maggie and Cal received an extremely unexpected visitor that no one saw coming. How will that change Maggie and Cal's relationship moving forward in season 4? Let's dive into the season 3 ending!

Sullivan’s Crossing -- “Remorse” -- Image Number: SUL209_7970r -- Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones and Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan | Photo: Chris Reardon/Fremantle -- © 2024 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved

Maggie's husband makes a surprise appearance

Surprise! Maggie's ex-husband Liam arrives at the very end of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 to shake things up, but it's probably even more or a surprise for Maggie and Cal than it is for us viewers. See, Maggie and Cal had just settled their relationship challenges and forged a new path forward. But Liam appears and drops the bomb that he's her husband, which is news to Cal.

Maggie had previously mentioned Liam, but she ever so slightly undersold the seriousness of their relationship. It's unclear what his intentions are having tracked her down in Timberlake, and it's also unclear how Liam's arrival will make Maggie feel. Where did their relationship leave off? What does Liam want? Will Maggie pursue a divorce? Will Cal get jealous? Ahhhh!

In the season 3 finale, Cal already worked through some pangs of jealousy, though maybe "jealousy" isn't the right word. After scrubbing back in for Edna's surgery for the first time in a long time, Maggie realized she missed her career as a neurosurgeon. She receives an offer for a job in Chicago, which Cal overhears. He doesn't want to be the reason she doesn't go after her career.

Sullivan’s Crossing -- Image Number: SU_S3_First_Look_2 -- Pictured (L-R): Scott Patterson as “Sully” Sullivan | Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle -- © 2025 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved

Sully leaves the Crossing for adventures abroad

Maggie and Cal's relationship seems all but over since he's giving her the space to decide what she wants for her future, but Maggie wants to be with Cal in Timberlake as she had already decided. She will find a new way to help people by opening her own general practice in her hometown. Everything seemed perfect for the pair, that is until Liam showed up and rocked the boat again.

Throughout the season 3 finale, several other Sullivan's Crossing couples navigate some ups and downs, including Sully, who decides to leave the Crossing to travel to Ireland with Helen. He'll definitely be back, though! Sydney and Rafe's discussions about marriage have been put on hold, and Jacob and Lola will give long distance a go while he attends school in Alberta.

Clearly, there's going to be a lot more questions left to be answered in Sullivan's Crossing season 4, which is currently in production. Morgan Kohan recently told fans that the upcoming fourth season will be the show's best yet, and after that shocking cliffhanger, we totally believe it! Stay tuned for more news and updates on everyone's new favorite romantic drama series.