Sullivan’s Crossing star just dropped a seriously bold claim about season 4

Sullivan's Crossing is one of the hottest shows in the world right now after all three seasons were released on Netflix this summer. Finally, we have an update to share from the stars of the series about Sullivan's Crossing season 4!

Deadline recently shared the first look at Sullivan's Crossing season 4, which just started filming in Canada in August 2025. In the story, Morgan Kohan, who stars as Maggie in the hit series, shared a statement about the response to the series and then shared an epic teaser fans will love to hear.

Here's what she told Deadline in the statement:

“I am beyond proud to be going back for Season 4 with such an amazing cast and crew. It’s been absolutely incredible to see the organic growth of our show throughout our first three seasons. We’ve had such a beautiful audience base in Canada and it’s been so exciting to see that expand in such a huge way internationally. Season 4 truly feels like our best yet and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

That last sentence is so important. "Season 4 truly feels like our best yet," Kohan said. That should be exactly what fans want to hear as production begins on season 4. The scripts, for the most part, must look good enough for Kohan to put out a statement like that.

If there's one thing I know about this show, it's that it does get better with each season. Season 1 starts fast, then slows down, but over time, the story really starts to pick up, especially as viewers get more invested in these characters' lives, get to know them, and start to feel for them. It really reminds me of Netflix's Virgin River, in more ways than one, in how the series builds over time and improves. Sure, there are some missteps here and there, but Virgin River really found a sweet spot around this time. I'd even argue the show is even better now than when it first premiered on Netflix and got super popular. The same can be said for Sullivan's Crossing.

Had Sullivan's Crossing hit Netflix after the first season, I don't know if it would be as popular as it is now. Netflix added the first two seasons in July, then the third season a month later, after the season 3 finale, creating this word-of-mouth growth that we only see every so often. It's not every day that Netflix viewers unite behind a show like this, where we see the popularity skyrocket in such a short time. But I think that's a testament to Robyn Carr, the author of the book series, for creating such a great story and even better characters. It's also Roma Roth, and the writers, developing this series and creating something engaging for fans to binge-watch. And, it's also on the actors like Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, and the rest of the cast, bringing it to life.

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 premieres in 2026

Sullivan’s Crossing -- “Bad Timing” -- Image Number: SUL306_0096r -- Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones -- Photo:Jessie Redmond/Fremantle -- © 2025 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 is still quite a long time away, though. As mentioned, filming on the new season just started this month. We're going to see production last several months, at least, before we see the new season premiere in Canada, then on The CW, early next year. Season 4, which will also be 10 episodes, should premiere in March or April, probably the latter.

Then, we'll have to wait for the full season to air on The CW before it hits Netflix, which is how most new fans are watching the series.

After the Sullivan's Crossing season 3 finale, we have some big questions that need to be answered, and with Kohan teasing this as the "best" season yet, I think we're going to get those questions answered.

Stay tuned for more Sullivan's Crossing season 4 news! There are lots of good Netflix shows to watch while you wait!