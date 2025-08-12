Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 filming news comes with a brutal catch

While there's some exciting news to share about Sullivan's Crossing season 4, which was officially renewed by The CW earlier this summer, there's also a bit of bittersweet news to share, too. According to Hollywood North Buzz, filming on season 4 began in early August 2025 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The cast and crew reportedly began production on Thursday, Aug. 7.

However, just because production has already started on the next season doesn't mean we're going to be watching new episodes any sooner. Millions of new fans have recently discovered the show thanks to Netflix and are likely hoping season 4 will be coming around the corner. Well, there's going to be longer wait for the release of Sullivan's Crossing season 4 on Netflix than there was for season 3.

Sullivan’s Crossing -- “Revelations” -- Image Number: SUL206_0036r -- Pictured (L-R): Scott Patterson as Sully Sullivan and Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan | Photo: Chris Reardon/Fremantle -- © 2024 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved

Sullivan's Crossing season 4 begins filming for 2026 release

While Sullivan's Crossing seasons 1 and 2 dropped on Netflix in the United States in July 2025 and season 3 eventually joined them on Aug. 11, season 4 won't be coming quite as soon. In fact, we could be waiting up to a year for the next season to find its way onto our screens, both on Netflix and on The CW. That's not the news fans want to hear, but it's the reality.

As a Canadian series, Sullivan's Crossing airs first in Canada on CTV. The show typically premieres new seasons in the spring in Canada as season 1 premiered in March 2023, season 2 premiered in April 2024, and season 3 premiered in April 2025. The show then premieres months later on The CW in the US: season 1 in October 2023, season 2 in October 2024, and season 3 in May 2025.

Hollywood North Buzz reports that season 4 will wrap filming on Nov. 25, 2025, which obviously puts a premiere before the end of the year, either on CTV or The CW, out of the question. Sullivan's Crossing season 4 will premiere in 2026 in both countries, likely again in the spring in Canada and then in late spring or summer 2026 in the United States. If season 4 follows the same pattern as season 3, the episodes will land on Netflix US about one month after the finale on The CW.

Based on the book series by Virgin River author Robyn Carr, Sullivan's Crossing release its first two seasons on Netflix back in July 2025 and became an overnight sensation. It's no wonder viewers flocked to the series with its tonal similarities to Virgin River and Chad Michael Murray returning to his CW roots and sending millions of One Tree Hill fans swooning all over again.

After binge-watching all three seasons on Netflix this summer, the last thing any of us wants to do is wait up to a year for new episodes to begin airing or drop on the streamer. But hey, at least there's a new season of Virgin River on the way, and there's always the option of rewatching the first three seasons all over again. Stay tuned for more updates on season 4!

Watch Sullivan's Crossing seasons 1-3 now on Netflix.

More news and updates from Show Snob: