Surprise! New Netflix show quickly renewed for season 2 and gets fall return date

Well, that was fast! After only three days since its March 4 premiere on Netflix, the streamer announced on March 7 that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be back with With Love, Meghan season 2.

Since the unscripted lifestyle series is so young, Netflix doesn't have any viewership figures to tout to backup its quick renewal, but that's no matter. With Love, Meghan season 2 has already completed filming and will be released sometime in fall 2025.

The first season contains eight episodes that range between 28 to 41 minutes and the second season will likely follow suit with the same structure, though Netflix hasn't yet confirmed the episode count. With Love, Meghan features the former Suits star bringing famous friends to an estate in Los Angeles to share meals, hosting tips, and more.

Check out Meghan's announcement of season 2 in the Instagram post below!

With Love, Meghan season 2 coming in fall 2025

In spite of the rapid renewal from Netflix, which seemed to have been the plan from the beginning, critics haven't been showering With Love, Meghan with praise. The Cut warns that "you only need to watch one episode," The Hollywood Reporter says the series lacks a "key ingredient," and Vulture called the series and its host unrelatable in their attempts to appear as just the opposite.

For a lifestyle series about someone who has been through the wringer in the press simply making food and a cozy home, the reviews seem a bit intense. After all, would anyone be reviewing this show with such attention to detail if it weren't hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? Still, that's beside the point, because Meghan will be back with season 2 later this year.

In addition to With Love, Meghan being a success and returning for season 2, the Duchess also launched her new lifestyle brand As ever, earlier this week in a partnership with Netflix. The brand will introduce a number of products that have been personally developed by Meghan, including spreads, teas, baking mixes, and more. A hit show, a new business, what's next?!

Netflix has had quite the week when it comes to renewals and cancellations. On top of With Love, Meghan landing a speedy season 2 renewal, the streamer also handed a much-deserved second season to Mindy Kaling's Kate Hudson comedy series Running Point. Netflix picked up the comedy for another season only one week after its premiere.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news when it comes to the state of Netflix shows. This week, the streamer also canceled Noah Centineo's spy comedy-drama series The Recruit after two seasons. There won't be a third season of the fan-favorite series, making the season 2 finale the last we'll see of the lovable CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks.

But we do know that this isn't the last we've seen of With Love, Meghan, as season 2 will arrive this fall. Netflix will likely share more details about the upcoming new episodes in the coming months, including a release date, trailer, and Meghan's new group of famous guests. Stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and updates about all things Netflix and streaming TV!

With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.