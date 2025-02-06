Sweet Magnolias season 4 on Netflix review: Let's not pour it out for this season

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is officially here! It's been almost a year and a half since season 3 dropped on Netflix so it's nice to have the show back. It was certainly an eventful season that brought many changes to the small town of Serenity. One thing I was a fan of is the fact that we finally made progress when it comes to two relationships that we've been waiting for from the start. Let's get into it. Here's our review of the fourth season of Sweet Magnolias. SPOILERS BELOW.

First let's do a quick recap of the biggest moments from the jam-packed season! Cal and Maddie surprise everyone at Halloween and turn the holiday party into their wedding. That means he's now moved in and a stepdad to Ty, Kyle, and Katie. It takes him a bit of time to get the hang of things, but he's been in their lives for a while now. So he's able to handle it, for the most part, pretty well. And he learns where he needs to well.

Then, there's the shocking death of season 4, and that was Bill. I don't know if I have a sixth sense like Karen from Mean Girls, but I kind of thought that quick glimpse in the trailer of Maddie, Katie, and Ty at the church, and the moment coming just as she says she's afraid of losing someone she loves, gave it away for me. Plus, the lack of Bill in the footage. I thought to myself, does Bill die? Or maybe I've watched so much television at this point that I can see these things coming? It is my job after all.

Anyway, it was a shock but I kind of saw it coming at the same time. I think that I was more surprised the story actually went there. But anyways. Ok, some thoughts. I don't know if it's just because it's been so long between seasons, so I may have forgotten. But was Sweet Magnolias always written like this? Let me explain.

I think Bill's death was focused on well for the most part. And look. I was never a fan of his. He left so much pain behind, like they say in the series. But I don't know. I feel like the kids especially moved on a little too easily? It's still their dad at the end of the day. And fine, we can brush that off. But then it felt so awkward that Katie's father just died, and then she's already calling Cal "dad." Ok.

Bill's mother was horrendous, and that has to do with the writing but also the acting too. I'm sorry, that actress did not bring it. Like, she'd get all tough and difficult to deal with, someone would have one comeback, and then she'd mellow out again. It was ridiculous to watch. The library storyline and Serenity's lack of funds were interesting, so I'll give them that.

Overall, the pacing of the season was funny too. Like each episode would end on a big cliffhanger, but then when we pick up in the next one, it's not as dramatic as it seemed it would be. This might work for a show that has weekly releases. But a binge series on Netflix? At least keep some of the moemntum going. After that brief cliffhanger from one episode, we'd then spend the next 50 minutes watching all these little moments that are, frankly kind of boring, happen. Then there's another big cliffhanger. And it stays in that pattern.

Dana Sue and Ronnie's storyline was meh for me this season. But I didn't have any major objections. It was nice to see Maddie and Cal get to a solid place and work as a team now. As for the two couples that FINALLY got together. Helen and Erik (yay!) and Ty and Annie (also yay!). We have been shipping Helen and Erik since the very start of the show, and now they end the season engaged. If there's a season 5, I can't wait to see their wedding. It's going to be magical. It will also be interesting to see in a potential next season how the dynamics will be if Maddie does indeed move to New York for the new job.

As for Ty and Annie, he finally has the courage to tell her how he feels about her, and the two immediately start a relationship. It's cute and sweet, and their both supportive of each other's dreams. At first. I don't know if this was just part of the story or the actor's availability, but Ty wasn't in a number of episodes since he went on tour to pursue his music career. Now, we get to the not so fun part and where I may not be Team Tyler anymore.

Annie gets into her dream school for photography - yes girl - and Ty now has the opportunity to tour with a band he met on the road in Europe. Instead of being supportive of Annie's success, he asks her to come with him and skip going to school for basically a year so that they can stay together. Look, on some level I can see this is coming from a place of him not wanting them to be apart.

But seriously dude. Did you just say that? Why don't you skip this tour and stay close to Annie? Or whatever. Like she said, clearly he doesn't believe in their relationship if he doesn't think they can handle a year apart. He was totally channeling his inner Bill Townsend vibes and I do not like it.

I don't know, guys. Like I knew from the start that Sweet Magnolias has its fair share of drama. But it's a feel-good show at the end of the day. I'm not expecting prestige TV. Though this season just felt really boring, even with all the big reveals and plot twists. The pacing was off, and nothing really happened in between the episodes. If you just watched the start and end of each one, you'd be caught up on what happened. And that's definitely not what you want. Unfortunately, Sweet Magnolias season 4 is a skip, and I would not pour it out this time around. Season grade level: C.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.