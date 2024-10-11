Sweetpea episode 1 hits the ground running in an effective way (Review)
Sweetpea starring Ella Purnell premiered today, and I am honestly already hooked! The fact that we hear Rhiannon's dialogue, and sometimes her thoughts match what we think as well let's not lie, is a great story device especially because she's a wallflower and has hardly anyone to talk to. Let's get into our review of Sweetpea episode 1, "Sorry For Your Loss, on Starz. SPOILERS BELOW.
Right off the bat, you feel for Rhiannon. She walks and moves around in life with no one noticing her. Not on the bus, not at the market, and especially not at work. Even the guy who does notice her a bit and sleeps with Rhiannon only replies to her texts with emojis. Rude. Her family life is tough as well with her mom walking out, and her sister having moved to France and not really responsive or communicative. This poor girl.
She's got two good things going in her life - her loving father and her pet dog. Unfortunately in the span of the first episode, she loses both in horrible ways. Her dad is terminally ill and heartbreakingly gives into his sickness, while her cute little dog gets run over as she's walking him and looking at a billboard of her old high school bully, Julia. I mean all I could think was, can the universe give this girl a break already?
And Julia's effect on Rhiannon isn't just something she's gotten over. Or at least she thought she did until Julia, who is now a realtor, pops up in her life once again, accepting to sell Rhiannon's home on behalf of her sister. Who is pretty cold and selfish might I add. When Rhiannon was in high school, Julia and her clique made her feel invisible, picked on her, and even pull her hair out from the anxiety of it all.
There's also her very rude boss who dismissed Rhiannon wanting to become a journalist instead of stay an assistant for the rest of her life. In walks in AJ, who gets hired instead and Rhiannon tries to channel her anger into him instead of her boss. Ok, Calam Lynch is the actor who plays AJ and he took on the role of Theo in Bridgerton season 2. He is precious and must be protected, and his character AJ seems to be the same. It might be too early, but I'm sticking to it. Rhiannon, do not go and kill AJ, please!
Everything comes to a head and Rhiannon just snaps in the final moments of Sweetpea episode 1. She goes to see Julia, who is a rude and obnoxious bully as ever telling her "you didn't exist to me then, and you don't now." Rhiannon flashes back to high school and it's clear how traumatized she is. Then in her hiding place, there's a random guy who shows up to pee and starts urinating all over her. Because of course, when has anyone seen this poor girl?
That really gets Rhiannon angry after everything she's been through and she kicks him. And look, she antagonized him but he was so aggressive. Like honestly, dude. Chill. Telling her you're going to end her. Get the heck out of here. Rhiannon is not taking it from anyone anymore and stabs him right in the neck, and with that eery smile on her face, she enjoyed it.
Before he died, her father told her she needs to stop letting people ignore her and be more ferocious, imitating a roar. And in that final scene, she definitely finds that strong roar. She takes her dad's advice, just not in the way he meant it. Oops.
Sweetpea episode 1 hit the ground running immediately establishing Rhiannon's life and the headspace she's in, but not taking too long to do so. I think it was done in a very effective way. It could have felt rushed with her making her first kill at the end of the first episode, but it actually didn't feel like that at all.
The pacing was really good and the acting on Purnell's part is just top notch. Though I'm definitely not surprised about that! This show is off to a great start and I look forward to what comes next. Episode grade level: A.
Sweetpea moves to Friday releases starting with episode 2 on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 on Starz.