Sweetpea episode 2 had its slow moments, but is still an interesting watch (Review)
It's time for a new episode of Sweetpea on Starz, and this one was another enjoyable one. I think the premiere got off to a great start and set up the story nicely. And now, we see the aftermath of Rhiannon's first kill. Ready to jump into our review of Sweetpea episode 2, "This Sort of Thing Needs Some Feminine Energy?" Let's do it! SPOILERS BELOW.
It's the next day and Rhiannon starts cleaning up the mess she made the night before after her first murder, Ryan. The guy she slept with before shows up and wants to buy her dad's transformation or something to do with the business. But right now is not the right time dude. And she rightfully closes the door in his face. Honestly, go away right now.
Anyways, Rhiannon has bigger things to worry about since the police has now found Ryan's dead body. While it seemed like this episode was going to be another one of Rhiannon's boss ignoring her, she manipulates the situation to be able to cover the murder. Her boss agrees but sends AJ with her, who seems to be the only person to truly see her which is sweet. Despite being overlooked for the position, Rhiannon is done being quiet and wants to prove she has journalistic skills.
I mean, she's going about it the wrong way a bit. Especially since, you know, she's the one who murdered Ryan and is now headed to talk to his parents. But again. After no one noticing her for so long, it's nice to see she's finally taking initiative. Minus the murder part of course. Unsurprisingly, it turns out Ryan was not a good guy. There was a restraining order against him because he wouldn't stay awy from his company after they let him go.
He was also a bully to a coworker named Dave. It's clear part of Rhiannon's desire to investigate and learn more about Ryan is also to see if he "deserved to die." Her words. And when she finds out he was a bully? She can definitely empathize with that. I think that's definitely when she made up her mind about Ryan and probably thinks that, yes. He did deserve it. Even though you shouldn't mete out justice the way you see fit!
In a surprising turn of events, Rhiannon actually gets invited to hang out with her boss and coworkers after work for the first time, and she's more than happy to do so. She even gets a compliment, with her boss telling her "you did well today." Look, this girl is turning into a serial killer and her mindset is very dangerous. But you can also feel for her a bit, finally getting that validation.
The truly interesting part of Sweetpea episode 2 comes in the final moments when the obnoxious man from the hospital, right before Rhiannon's father died, is at the same bar. She follows him out and then kills him the same way she stabbed Ryan in the neck. Rhiannon blames him for rudely hogging up the nurse's attention when she went to find help for her dad. And perhaps in Rhiannon's mind, her father would still be alive if that man wasn't there.
And then, unsurprisingly, she sets her sights on Julia. Ugh, that woman is dreadful. Again, I'm of course not condoning Rhiannon's actions. But Julia does not make it easy to like her at all or sympathize with her character. I think Sweetpea episode 2 featured an interesting storyline and managed to bring with it some surprises. I do feel like Rhiannon and AJ's investigation into Ryan could have been made a bit shorter. But I was still invested in the story overall. Episode grade level: B.
Sweetpea releases new episodes Fridays on Starz. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we review all the episodes this season!