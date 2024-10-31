Sweetpea episode 4 preview: Get a look at a tied up Julia!
With the cliffhanger that Sweetpea episode 3 left us with, I'm so looking forward to the next episode. Friday cannot come fast enough! To tide us over until then, we've got a preview of what's to come thanks to the synopsis, promotional images, and more. Here's all the details on how to tune in and what Sweetpea episode 4 is all about.
Sweetpea episode 4, "Everybody Loves Julia," premieres Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 on Starz. You have two options to choose from here. You can either start watching the new episode right when it drops on the network's app at 12 a.m. ET. Based on your time zone, that's actually a Thursday night release. Or, you can wait until its linear viewing on the channel at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the release times below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
What's coming up next on Sweetpea on Starz?
As mentioned above, the biggest plot point that happened in last week's episode is the fact that Rhiannon succesfully got Julia back to her house, and now she might be able to set her plan in motion to finally get rid of her bully once and for all. Surprisingly, the promotional images and synopsis reveal quite a bit of what's to come, including a tied up Julia. Here's the official synopsis:
"With Julia locked in the garage, Rhiannon sets out to prove she’s not the loser she once
was, until a revelation changes everything."
So it sounds like to me that Julia might reveal something that makes Rhiannon change her mind. Or at least, it will be a while before she actually potentially goes through with the murder. I'm very curious to see what Julia's fate is going to be. In the meantime, Rhiannon seems pretty busy in Sweetpea episode 4, as revealed in the promotional photos.
The first shows Rhiannon, AJ, and Craig. It seems like he is not giving up on this business idea he has. And Rhiannon keeps getting roped back in with him. I hope she realizes that AJ is so much better. I wonder why the three of them are hanging out?
Then there's Marcus, who is Julia's fiancée. It's obvious and clear that Julia's disappearance is going to be noticed. And Rhiannon might be sabotaging the situation, perhaps? She needs to be careful because she's not the most subtle at this.
Finally is investigator Marina. She's going to continue looking into the two murdrers, that we know of course are both caused by Rhiannon. And perhaps she believes Julia's disappearance is connected. Whatever it is, will Rhiannon expose herself with her actions? Well, we have two more episodes to go after this one, so we'll find out soon!
Sweetpea releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.