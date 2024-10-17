Why isn't there a new episode of Sweetpea today? (Starz series changes release days)
Hi, fellow Ella Purnell fans! If you've checked out the talented actress' new series on Starz, Sweetpea, last week then you may be eagerly anticipating the release of a new episode today. However if you've checked the Starz app, as well as the television schedule, there's actually no new episode of Sweetpea today. Why is that?
The first episode of the dark comedy premiered on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 and it honestly really managed to impress me. Of course we don't condone anyone's murderous rage the way Rhiannon snapped by the end of the episode, though I feel like the premiere did a good job of establishing the character and the circumstances she's in that leads her to his bloody high she's on.
Well if you want to continue to see her story play out the way I do, then you'll have to wait one more day. That's because Sweetpea on Starz has changed release days, starting with episode 2, "This Sort of Thing Needs Some Feminine Energy." From now on, the series will be released on Fridays instead of Thursdays. Episode 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Check out the full episode release schedule below to help you keep track all season long:
Starz app
- Episode 1: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 2: Friday, Oct. 18 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 3: Friday, Oct. 25 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 1 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 6: Friday, Nov. 15 at 12 a.m. ET
Starz linear channel on TV
- Episode 1: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 2: Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 3: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 6: Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET
According to the synopsis, the second episode will feature Rhiannon trying to find out just who her victim was and "whether he deserved it," after his body is discovered. Will she give herself away so quickly or will she manage to hide what she's done? I'm certainly looking forward to knowing the answer to this question. Thankfully, we'll find out soon!
Sweetpea releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.