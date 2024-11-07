Sweetpea episode 5 release date, time, and what to expect (Preview)
It's already the penultimate episode of Sweetpea on Starz. The season is a short one with a total of six episodes, which means the finale is set to be here Nov. 15. But, we still have time for that. It's not what we're here for. Right now, our focus is on this week's episode of the Ella Purnell series.
Sweetpea episode 5, "Someone's Been a Naughty Girl," premieres Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 on Starz. There's the midnight ET release if you really want to see what happens next. Or if you have access to the network on television instead, you'll need to wait until 8 p.m. ET. Here's the release times based on time zone so you don't miss the episode!
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
So episode 4 last week ended on the cliffhanger that Julia is actually in an abusive relationship. Her life is not as perfect as it seems. It's not 100% clear what her fiancée does exactly. Is he physically, emotionally abusive? Or even both? All we know is that she starts to cry and tell Rhiannon she doesn't know how to get out of this relationship. And that makes Rhiannon stop herself from killing Julia.
At least for now. We don't know what could happen going forward with this week's episode and the finale still left as well. Based on the synopsis though, it looks like perhaps Rhiannon might have a change of heart. Though that can clearly always change. We shared the description as well as first-look images from the episode below:
"With suspicion swirling around Rhiannon, she and Julia make an uneasy truce – but will
things go to plan?"
Sweetpea releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.