The wait for Euphoria season 3 has been so long that fans were beginning to wonder if the Emmy-winning HBO teen drama series actually would even return, but filming finally kicked off earlier this year. While the cast and crew continue to be hard at work making the likely final season of the hit series, all of us fans can't help but be curious what could be in store for Rue and the gang.

In a career-spanning interview with Empire Magazine, Sydney Sweeney offered some exclusive insight into Euphoria season 3 and touched a bit on what's in store for Cassie in the new episodes. As we probably could have anticipated, Sweeney revealed that the upcoming season is "unhinged" and shares that she's pushed creator Sam Levinson to make Cassie's story "crazier."

Here's what Sweeney told Empire about Euphoria season 3:

"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, 'Let’s go crazier.' And he’s like, 'I’m all in.' And this season is unhinged." —Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie and Jacob Elordi as Nate in Euphoria season 2 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Sydney Sweeney teases Euphoria season 3

While the Emmy-nominated actress couldn't give too much away about the new season, or really anything about the storyline for the upcoming episodes, she did share that creating Cassie's arc for season 3 has been a collaborative effort with Levinson. When we watch Cassie's story unfold in the wildest of ways, we'll have Sweeney to thank for pushing it even further.

"Unhinged" and "crazy" being two of the words Sweeney uses to describe Cassie and season 3 sound apt, since leaks from set in April showed the actress filming a scene in a wedding dress and walking down the aisle. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Cassie walked over the initials C and N, suggesting that Cassie could be marrying Nate (Jacob Elordi). But the wedding could also just be a fantasy sequence.

Another photograph from production that went viral online teased Cassie and Maddy (Alexa Demie) looking very '60s chic while driving together in a convertible with suitcases in the backseat. Again, with a show like Euphoria, you never know what's fact or fiction or fantasy, and it's hard to even begin to theorize what the scene could mean out of context.

Even though some Euphoria fans might feel a certain way about Cassie, Sweeney loves the character and knows that any hate she or the character receives means that she's doing her job as an actress. Based on Sweeney's comments about season 3, it sounds like the new episodes will give fans even more mixed feelings about Cassie. She shared her thoughts about fan reaction with Empire:

"People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character. And so I think that that could confuse people, for sure. But if they’re hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I’m playing the character correctly." —Sydney Sweeney

We'll have to continue to wait to find out what Euphoria season 3 brings as filming continues. The season isn't expected to make its premiere on HBO much before sometime in early 2026, but it'll surely be worth the wait. Season 3 boasts new stars like Rosalía and Sharon Stone, adding some excitement to the already star-studded cast. Stay tuned for more news and updates!