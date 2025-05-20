Ted Lasso star joins Celebrity Traitors UK after confusing fans about season 4

Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed has joined the very first season of Celebrity Traitors UK. The announcement came after the actor and comedian moved his tour dates due to scheduling conflicts. Mohammed, who was nominated for two Golden Globes for playing Nate Shelley in Ted Lasso, rescheduled some dates on his Show Pony tour back in January. According to Variety, Mohammed said the rescheduling was “for some filming that I’ve not been able to shift.”

Ted Lasso fans were delighted and suspected this filming was connected to season 4 of the Apple TV+ comedy-drama. Mohammed teased his social media followers that listening to fan theories is “the last thing I want,” before he held up a sign which read “Believe.” This is a reference to season 3 of Ted Lasso. Mohammed often teases fans about the upcoming season and is famously not a reliable source on his upcoming projects.

While fans hoped the rescheduled May dates were due to season 4 of Ted Lasso, it now looks like it was to film Celebrity Traitors UK in the iconic Scottish Highlands. The British media reports that the reality show started filming around April 25 when some of the cast members were pictured arriving in Inverness and on their way to the famous Ardross Castle. Aside from his role in the football show, Mohammed's other credits include Intelligence, Deep Cover, and Renegade Nell. He also regularly appears on British panel shows, often as his comedy alter ego Mr. Swallow, often alongside his trademark squeaky voice and PowerPoint.

Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt in Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 3 -- Courtesy of Apple TV+

Little is known about season 4 of Ted Lasso other than it’s confirmed that Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift will return to AFC Richmond. Jason Sudeikis, who also writes and produces, confirmed his return for season 4 on the New Heights podcast, which is co-hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce.

Season 4 of show is expected to pick up where season 3 left off. The season finale saw Ted return to his native Kansas but expect to see him back in the UK soon. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” Sudeikis explained.

Deadline also reports that filming for Ted Lasso is expected to kick off in Kansas in July before moving back to the UK. It has yet to be revealed if Mohammed will return to the show after his villainous turn in season 3.

THE TRAITORS -- "All This Murderous Power" Episode 305 -- Pictured: (l-r) Nikki Garcia, Sam Asghari, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Rob Mariano, Bob Harper, Dolores Catania, Danielle Reyes, Gabby Windey, Alan Cumming, Derrick Levasseur, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Britney Haynes, Ciara Miller, Dylan Efron, Carolyn Wiger, Wes Bergmann -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Other celebrities joining Nick Mohammed in the Scottish castle include Stephen Fry, singer Paloma Faith, and Olympic diver Tom Daley. Unlike the US version, the British version of the reality show has only had non-celebrity casts on The Traitors UK before now. This is the first time famous faces have had the chance to sit around the round table. Stars from the world of sport, music, TV, and broadcasting will battle it out for the prize on the BBC series.

Returning host Claudia Winkleman promises the nine-part series will put the celebrity contestants through their paces! The cast of famous faces will play the ultimate game of detection and backstabbing in the hopes of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 ($132,000) for a charity of their choice. Much like the regular UK version and the US adaptation, a group of traitors will try to deceive a group of faithfuls and avoid being banished from the castle.

Celebrity Traitors UK is coming to BBC One in all 2025.