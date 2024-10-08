Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7 preview: The gals are making some rash decisions
Can you believe we've already reached the penultimate episode of Tell Me Lies season 2? It's time for the second to last episode, season 2 episode 7, "I'm Not Drowning Fast Enough." I'm sure this installment is going to set things up for what's to come in the finale. So when can you start tuning in?
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7 begins streaming Wednesday, OCt. 9, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. Have any of you fans been staying up late each week to check out the new episodes? It's not terribly late if you're on the pacific coast. However for the rest of us, it's pretty deep into the evening. Here's when you can start watching based on your time zone:
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 9
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Oct. 9
So what can we expect to see in the next episode? Well based on the synopsis released by the streaming service, it sounds like some of our gals will not be making some of the wisest decisions. Check it out below:
"Lucy and Bree attend a professor's Christmas party. Lucy makes a rash decision that affects Pippa."
Alright, let's start with Lucy and Bree. If I had to take a guess, and based on the new promotional image released above, I'd say that the professor's party the two friends go to is Marianne's. Is Oliver going to be there too? Doesn't this break whatever rules he and Bree have going on?
Then there's the fact that Lucy makes a decision that affects Pippa. With the Chris storyline of him drugging girls on campus and trying to sleep with them going around, and him doing that to Pippa, perhaps Lucy is going to say something to someone even though Pippa doesn't want her to. Is this going to cause tension between the two friends? We'll find out soon!
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu. Be sure to follow along with our episodic reviews of the season each week as well!