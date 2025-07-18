Temptation Island season 2 set for 2026 release on Netflix

How the time flies! We're already more than halfway through 2025, and fortunately, there's still so much more content left to be released on the various streaming platforms. Specifically, Netflix. The streaming giant has just released its list of new and returning reality shows coming to its platform soon, and subscribers have much to be happy about.

Throughout the rest of this year, we can expect to see the release of reality series including Hitmakers (July 24), Perfect Match season 3, Love is Blind: UK season 2 (Aug.13), Love is Blind season 9 (Oct. 1), Selling Sunset season 9 (Oct. 29), Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 (Nov. 4), Selling the OC season 4 (Nov. 12) and Owning Manhattan season 2 (Dec. 5).

Next year, the streaming giant has slated for release reality shows such as Love on the Spectrum season 4, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 4, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 3, Calabasas Confidential, Million Dollar Secret season 2, Outlast season 3, etc.

However, Temptation Island is the show that really sticks out for us. It's another show that is confirmed to be returning with a new season on Netflix in 2026. Back in February 2025, Netflix announced that it had acquired the reality series from USA Network. Temptation Island had aired on Fox for three seasons before it moved to USA Network for another five seasons, and then Netflix picked it up.

On March 12, 2025, Temptation Island season 1 was dropped on Netflix. Techincally, this season is the ninth installment in the overall franchise. However, it marks the beginning of a new era for the show on Netflix. That's why the streaming giant has chosen to label it as season 1 rather than season 9.

In April 2025, Netflix renewed Temptation Island for a second season. At the time of its announcement, it was revealed that Mark L. Walberg would be returning as host and that casting was underway. Now, we know that it will come out sometime next year. Although an official release date has not been announced yet, we believe there's a good chance the show could return with its second season in early 2026.

Netflix usually likes to keep up with some sort of release pattern for its shows. Since it released the first season in March, maybe we'll see season 2 follow a similar timeline. However, that all depends on how quickly production wraps and whether post-production stays on schedule. Reality shows like Temptation Island typically have shorter turnaround times compared to scripted series.

So if everything stays on track, there's a strong possibility that season 2 could be ready for release by early 2026. As soon as the release date is announced, you'll be the first to know!

Here's the official synopsis for Temptation Island via Netflix below:

"Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, this spicy update to the hit reality series follows four couples, each at a crossroads, as they test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island. The choices they make in paradise could push them closer together, into the arms of a new lover, or to explore the single life."

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates on Temptation Island season 2.

