That heartbreaking Outer Banks season 4 death was always the plan
The Outer Banks season 4 finale left us shocked, teary-eyed, and heartbroken following the death of a beloved character. None of us were expecting the show and writers to take this route, and yet they did. If you've watched OBX season 4 episode 10, then you know that our beloved JJ Maybank was stabbed by his horrendous biological father, Groff, out of spite. Literally, it was all because JJ didn't throw him the rope to get out of the well. After everything you did dude, what did you expect?
For a moment, the loyal Pogue had it all in his hands, having found the Blue Crown. But then he realizes that he has everything he could need with his love Kiara, his equally loyal friends, and the home they built together. Even though it was threatened, at least they were all together and that's what he cared about in the end. Although it feels choosing this path to the story was sudden, the creators actually had it planned out all along.
Why JJ is the one to die in Outer Banks season 4
According to Netflix's Tudum, Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke always planned for JJ's end to be death. And the actor who plays our favorite Pogue, Rudy Pankow, shared that it's been a “huge honor to portray a character so beautiful and selfless.” Here's what Josh Pate also shared about why this ending for JJ was necessary in terms of what's coming up in Outer Banks season 5, aka the final season.
"It was a really hard decision because he’s such a great piece of the ensemble. It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent. JJ's death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours."
Burke also elaborated with this statement to Deadline that the creative decision to have one of the Pogues die at some point was known to them from the beginning. When the series first started they weren't sure who it would be exactly, though they then realized "pretty early on" that it would be JJ who would end up dying
"The overarching plan was to begin with just some kids who wanted to have a good time all the time, and take them on a whole journey. One of them was going to end up dying, and pretty early on, we knew that was going to be JJ, he’s the most reckless. He is also the most beloved and, in one way, the most sacrificing and the most risk-taking. And this was going to be JJ’s year."
What's ironic is that in the moment when Groff kills his own son, JJ was not being reckless. Far from it. He came to a responsible conclusion and realization and that makes this all the more devastating. My heart is still broken and us fans are a bag of mixed emotions right now. JJ, and Pankow himself, brought such a lightheartedness to the Netflix series despite all the heavy and complicated parts of JJ's life. He always made us laugh, was loyal to a fault, and really is the true definition of a Pogue.
JJ will definitely be missed. However, it sounds like the writers and creators do have a plan and that JJ's memory is not going to be going anywhere in Outer Banks season 5. Hang in there fellow fans. Perhaps this statement Pankow shared with Tudum will help you cheer up a little:
"To all the fans that show so much support and love for JJ, I just want to say thank you. It really did make an impact on me, playing him. It’s been an honor to bring him to life for you guys, and it’s been a joy to play him. And P4L!"
Outer Banks season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.