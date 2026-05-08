The Boys season 5 episode 6 recap: Of Plots and Supes

With only a few episodes left in the series, The Boys season 5 episode 6 delivers one heck of a ride. In fact, it’s hard to write this recap without spoiling too much. If you haven’t seen it, well, let’s just say you have to watch it straight through to the end.

That said, let’s get on with it, mate.

The battle for V1 continues

The main, overarching plot of The Boys season 5 episode 6 remains the quest for V1. Homelander and Soldier Boy continue on the hunt, while Butcher and his lot continue to hatch their supe-killing virus. Meanwhile, Sage continues her divide-and-conquer plan.

The episode begins with an environmental disaster. After The Deep begrudgingly endorses an undersea pipeline, Vice President Ashley delivers the terrible news: There’s been an oil spill, killing millions of sea life.

But the oil spill was no accident. In fact, it was revenge by Black Noir II for the death of his beloved friend and theater director. The confrontation between The Deep and Black Noir II over this incident ends, with, let’s just say, one black-clad supe less.

Ashley, for her part, falls straight into Sage’s plan. Sage knocks out Ashley with chloroform, leaving her other psychic side free to take over. The plan is to read Soldier Boy’s mind in order to figure out where the V1 is.

Soldier Boy, unwittingly, leads Sage to the holder of the remnants of V1: Bombsite.

Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk)- Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime

Butcher and his crew get close, but no cigar

The crew is hot on Bombsite’s lead. But they can’t quite find out where he is. So, they pay a visit to one of his old friends, The Legend. The Legend, played by Paul Reiser, delivers one heck of a performance. He provides some amazing comic relief in what is otherwise a very dark and lugubrious plot line.

The Legend leads Butcher, Frenchie, MM, and Butcher to Vought Village, a retirement home for supes. There, they encounter Golden Geisha. “Goldie” is an aged former supe who had been Bombsite’s love interest back in the day. Bombsite, who had taken V1, is about as immortal as Soldier Boy. But Goldie is not.

So, the plan is to use Goldie to get to Bombsite and the remaining dose(s) of V1.

Sage has calculated this development into her plan. She encounters the crew and offers to help. The plan leads to kidnapping Goldie after a bit of a risible fight scene with some of the older supes.

The episodes reach a climax when the crew confronts Bombsite. Butcher and Kimiko take on the elusive supe until Soldier Boy arrives on the scene.

It’s worth pointing out that everything is part of Sage’s plan until now.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) - Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime

Not-so-heavenly encounter

Before getting to the meat and potatoes of this episode, Hughie and Starlight are busy executing the other part of the plan. That task involves setting up an air freshener device containing the supe-killing virus at Homelander’s church.

The secret plan goes without a hitch until Oh Father appears. He confronts Starlight while Hughie tries to hurry and install the device.

However, the confrontation between Oh Father and Starlight doesn’t go too well. Hughie has no choice but to threaten Oh Father with unleashing the virus unless he lets Starlight go. Oh Father obliges, and it appears they install the device.

However, that part of the plan may seem irrelevant at this point, given how The Boys season 5 episode 6 ends.

Quite the Cliffhanger to episode 6

So, we won’t give away the precise ending to the episode. The final scene sees Bombsite and Soldier Boy duke it out as they try to settle an old beef. Soldier Boy, who could have annihilated Bombsite, backs off.

At that point, Bombsite reveals that his only wish for the V1 was to use it on Goldie so that the two of them could remain together forever. However, Bombsite is torn due to Goldie’s reluctance to take it.

Soldier Boy offers to zap Bombsite with his heat blast, thereby removing his powers. Bombsite agrees and becomes relieved to see his powers fade. Now mortal, Bombsite flees when Homelander appears and confronts Soldier Boy, who now has the V1 in his possession.

It’s also worth pointing out that Homelander knows about the plot because security footage at the retirement home captured the entire ordeal between the crew and The Legend as they extract Goldie.

Homelander pays The Legend a visit, and Homelander’s elder reveals what’s going on. In particular, he mentions that Goldie’s aging led her to market medical alert necklaces by Vought. That situation allows Homelander to track Goldie’s whereabouts from the necklace’s tracking mechanism.

The Boys season 5 episode 7 will likely feature an unpleasant outcome for those fans of the franchise not rooting for Homelander.