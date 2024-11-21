The Couple Next Door starring Sam Heughan finally has a release date on Starz, and it's later than promised
Sam Heughan and Outlander fans, we have good news to share with you! Of course we love to see the actor as the one and only Jamie Fraser, but that doesn't mean we don't also love supporting the cast in other projects. One of the intriguing ones us in the U.S. have been waiting to see is The Couple Next Door starring Heughan himself. There's finally a premiere date, but it's a little longer than promised.
In July 2024, Starz shared that the psychological drama was set to begin streaming and airing in winter 2024. So perhaps a December release is what was assumed. However, The Couple Next Door will premiere Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz. Now, look. I know the wait is not that much longer than what we'd been anticipating. I'm just so excited to see the show, and it's a little annoying the debut is being pushed slightly. But, hey. At least we now know when to expect it!
The six-episode series premieres on the same day that the Outlander season 7 finale comes out, and will air on television after the last episode of Outlander season 7 part 2 is broadcast starting at 9 p.m. ET. One new episode will be released weekly on the Starz app and Starz channel.
At least we'll have something for our Sam Heughan-fix as the seventh season of the historical drama comes to an end. That's probably why the network decided to push the release date of The Couple Next Door.The drama also stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw, and Alfred Enouch. Check out the synopsis and trailer below!
"The grass isn’t always greener in this seemingly idyllic neighborhood where danger lurks behind twitching curtains and secret fantasies and desires don’t stay hidden for long. The Couple Next Door explores the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires. When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into the upscale neighborhood with the dream of starting a family, they soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever."
The show has been renewed for season 2, but don’t expect to see Sam Heughan
The psychological thriller is originally a Channel 4 Original, which is a British television network. That's why it's taken a while for it to make its way over to the United States. According to Deadline, The Couple Next Door has already been renewed for a season 2. It came out in Britain and the UK in November 2023. Then earlier this month, the news outlet shared the news. So it's taken the company about a year to make a decision, but it's here!
However, if you're hoping to see more of Heughan as Danny, then unfortunately that won't be the case. Now I haven't gotten a chance to watch the first season yet since I live in the U.S. So I don't know if the finale is going to feel like it wrapped up the OG characters' stories. However either way, there's going to be four new cast members leading the way.
Those are Sam Palladio, Annabel Scholey, Aggy K. Adams, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, per Deadline. The one person to reprise his role so far is Hugh Dennis, who plays the creepy man watching the couples through a telescope in the trailer above. Filming has begun on the second season in Belgium.
The Couple Next Door season 1 premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz.