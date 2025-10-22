The Gentlemen season 2 release window finally confirmed by Netflix

It’s been a long wait for anything about The Gentlemen season 2. The last we heard, it was going into production earlier in 2025, and that production was set to last until November.

Well, there is a lot of exciting news, and that includes a release window! Naturally, we can’t wait.

The downside is that it’s not arriving earlier than hoped for. The production phase coming to an end just helps Netflix cement plans for 2026.

The Gentlemen - Cr: Netflix

The Gentlemen season 2 is confirmed for 2026

Netflix recently announced a bunch of shows coming in 2026, joining the likes of Bridgerton season 4 and One Piece season 2. A particular sophomore series was on the list, with The Gentlemen season 2 landing a confirmed release year.

That’s it, though. It’s just a release year at this point, which we did arguably already know. Netflix always planned for the show to come in 2026, but the production phase needed to be completed first.

With the production phase completed a month ahead of schedule, the post-production phase can get started, and this could mean that the original release month is set a little earlier. It’s all going to depend on the Netflix plan for other shows, as there are many set to arrive in 2026, including Running Point season 2 and Beef season 2.

The Gentlemen - Cr: Netflix

When could The Gentlemen season 2 arrive on Netflix?

We can take a rough guess based on the fact that production has ended for a release month. It usually takes around five to 10 months to complete post-production, with the period dramas and fantasy shows taking the longest due to the green screening needed. This Guy Ritchie show took nine months between production coming to an end and the first season being released, but there is some extra work that goes into a first season because of setting plans and making decisions on terms of looks.

Some of that work will be done for the second season, which could help to take the post-production period time frame down. Even if we work with nine months, we’re looking at around July 2026, which is a little more than two years between seasons. Doesn’t that feel like standard for a Netflix show now?

We know the Theo James series will be worth the wait, but it would be much better to get it back now rather than have to wait.

The Gentleman is available to stream on Netflix with season 2 confirmed for a 2026 release date.