The Madison delivered a devastating twist that Taylor Sheridan fans know too well

The Madison is Taylor Sheridan's latest series, and it keeps one of his most devastating trends alive. While originally conceived as a Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison now stands as its own series, though it explores elements that Yellowstone fans will recognize. It follows a wealthy New York City family who relocate to Montana in the wake of a tragedy.

The show, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, feels different from Sheridan's other works in many ways, focusing more on drama than neo-Western action. It also focuses on characters who are not used to living the cowboy life, unlike Sheridan's typical rugged protagonists. However, the first episode delivered a shock that, looking at Sheridan's other shows, should perhaps be expected by now.

THE MADISON: Pictured (L-R): Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn and Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn, in season 1, episode 1 of the Paramount+ series THE MADISON. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount + © 2024 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Madison continues Sheridan's penchant for killing off key characters early

While The Madison was largely marketed as Michelle Pfeiffer's show, Kurt Russell was a big part of that marketing as well. Indeed, his character of Preston Clyburn was front and center in the first episode of The Madison. However, about halfway through that episode, Preston is tragically killed in a plane crash, with his death serving as the catalyst for the story.

Having a big-name actor like Russell killed so early in the show is a real blow, especially for those who tuned in to see the legendary actor in a big role. However, as shocking as it was, it was also a trick Sheridan had pulled off in nearly every one of his hit shows. Sheridan seems to enjoy throwing the audience off early by killing off a character who feels like they are going to be essential to the story.

In many cases, Sheridan will kill off these characters in the very first episode, as with Russell's Preston in The Madison. Fans may forget that there was another Dutton brother in the first episode of Yellowstone, but Lee Dutton (Dave Annable) didn't live to see episode 2. Kyle Chandler was presented as the co-lead of The Mayor of Kingstown alongside Jeremy Renner but was killed off in the pilot. Michael Peña was also introduced and swiftly killed off in Landman's first episode.

There are also examples, like Jon Hamm in Landman's first season, who dies before the season is over. With these examples already in place, perhaps seeing Russell killed off so early in The Madison is something we all should have seen coming. However, Sheridan knows how to make the moment make an impact, no matter how often he's done something similar.

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn in episode 1, season 1 of the Paramount+ series The Madison. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The Madison's shocking death comes with a twist

Perhaps Taylor Sheridan recognized this was a recurring trend in his shows, because he did manage to throw audiences off with The Madison's death scene. Instead of killing off one big name in the first episode, Sheridan delivered an even bigger gut-punch by killing off another high-profile cast member in the same moment.

It turns out that the plane crash that killed Kurt Russell's Preston also claimed the life of his brother, Paul, played by Matthew Fox. While Fox is not as iconic a star, after Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer, he was the biggest name in The Madison's opening credits. Best known for playing Jack on Lost, Fox also starred alongside Russell in the underrated Western horror movie Bone Tomahawk.

Having two big stars in that plane in the first episode might have helped to put the audience a little more at ease. However, Sheridan used that against us in killing them both off. It might have seemed that Paul might have survived, serving as the Clyburn family's guide into this rustic lifestyle Preston loved so much, but that wasn't the case.

Of course, Sheridan does spare us a little bit, as Preston's doesn't mean that's the last we see of him on the series. Flashbacks look to be a key aspect of the show going forward, showing more of Preston's life with his family as they grieve him and try to move on. While it might not be what fans expected for Russell's role in a Sheridan show, it is better than just one episode.