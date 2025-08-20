The Morning Show 'resets' in the first bold season 4 trailer

The Morning Show just unveiled the trailer for season 4 that promises a massive reset for all the characters and their journey!

As the launch show for Apple TV+ back in 2019, The Morning Show has been one of the streamer’s hottest series. The tale of a news network hit by various scandals boasts an A-list cast and ups the ante every year, using real events to back the storytelling.

Season 3 ended with some momentous developments. Alex (Jennifer Aniston) pulled off a major move to prevent UBA from being bought out by NBN after realizing boss (and lover) Paul was going to use UBA to promote his company. Instead, Alex pulled a coup to merge the networks into UBN.

Meanwhile, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) was forced to turn in her brother for his part in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots and face the consequences for covering for him. Also, Cory (Billy Crudup) was pushed out of the board for his own actions against Alex.

That was a major cliffhanger, and the new trailer shows the series isn’t waiting to provide more drama!

The synopsis for season 4 notes the changes coming to the series:

"Season four of The Morning Show opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the star-studded season four ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm."

The trailer has Alex creating a new Morning Show with Stella (Greta Lee) and new boss Celine Dumont (Oscar-winning Marion Cotillard). Alex is promising a new direction and a “reset” alongside the other women, only for Celine to say, “That’s not sexy.”

Meanwhile, Bradley is not in jail but working on a new story that she believes implicates UBN in some sort of cover-up. Keep in mind, season 4 begins two years after season 3, so we have to find out what happened to Bradley in the interim. There’s a big scene of Alex ready to shut the story down, only for Bradley to declare she’s going through with it no matter what.

Paul is shown seemingly causing trouble for both women, and Cory is noting how dramatic things are getting, while we see FBI raids, Bradley taken into custody, and more chaos.

It all ends with Bradley asking if Alex wanted to “clean house,” only for Alex to snap, “You can’t clean a house if you’re ready to blow it up!”

It’s all the juicy and wild drama fans of the show have come to love, and makes season 4 of The Morning Show worth the wait to enjoy Apple TV+’s biggest drama.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres September 17 on Apple TV+.

