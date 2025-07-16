The reason The Gilded Age and more shows weren't nominated for Emmys

Some fans may be upset that their favorite shows didn't get Emmy nominations, but it turns out the reasons for it aren't the fault of voters or producers, but simple rules!

The Emmy nominations are always a big deal in Hollywood. To see who got to be counted among the best of television for the past year is a boost to any series, with some likely to score big when the awards finally air.

Of course, there are always the complaints every year on who was snubbed by Emmy voters. It's impossible to honor every deserving actor or series, and inevitably, some shows will fall through the cracks of voters. This year's notable snubs include Andor, Yellowjackets, and past Emmy favorites Squid Game and The Handmaid's Tale, among others.

It's easy to rage at voters ignoring such great programs and more. However, some snubs aren't because of voter apathy or lack of studio campaigning, but the simple logic of the calendar.

THE BEAR — “Goodbye” — Season 4 Episode 10 (Streams Thursday, June 26th) Pictured: (l-r) Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu. CR: FX.

Why Emmy voting has a deadline

It used to be easy to qualify for Emmy voting when the networks dominated with straightforward fall-to-spring seasons. The rise of cable and streaming programs has changed that, with shows airing throughout the year. Thus, some series simply cannot meet the deadline, which is generally June 1 to May 31 of the following year.

That's why for the 2024 season, shows like The Bear season 3, Bridgerton, House of the Dragon, and The Boys weren't nominated as they couldn't make the deadline for eligibility. We also have the odd turn that The Bear just aired its fourth season, but it's season 3 that scored multiple Emmy nominations this year.

Thus, despite such acclaim, The Gilded Age can't be up for Emmys this year, and neither can Smoke, Ironheart, Ginny & Georgia, or other shows that premiered after May 31, 2025. Hopefully, they can have a decent shot next season, but that's tricky given the short-term memories Emmy voters seem to have.

Of course, a show that does meet the deadline doesn't always earn a nomination anyway. A case in point is that Natasha Lyonne earned a nomination for season 1 of Poker Face but was passed over for season 2, which began airing in May just before the deadline.

This can be a benefit for some shows, as last year, The Bear debuted season 3 just as voters were considering season 2 episodes. Likewise, this year, voters may be considering the recent season 4 of the show just as much as the season 3 that's in contention.

It's the old rules that have the sad result. Just because a show aired in 2025, that doesn't mean it would be up for an Emmy this year due to the timing of the series or season's release. Hopefully, some voters can remember this for next year to give these shows their due. The 2025 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 14 on CBS.

More The Gilded Age stories from Show Snob: