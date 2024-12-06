4 HBO and Max shows that will probably be canceled in 2025 (and 1 show that might be)
By Bryce Olin
We can always count on HBO and Max to deliver some of the biggest and best shows on TV. Although there's no new season of House of the Dragon coming in 2025, there are new seasons of The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Gilded Age, and Hacks on the way in the new year.
Unfortunately, there are a few HBO and Max shows that will probably get canceled in 2025. Those are the shows we're talking about now.
On the bright side, there aren't that many popular HBO and Max shows that will be on the chopping block in 2025. Many of the established shows, like The White Lotus, should have blanket renewals. As long as the creators have a story to tell, they should be easily renewed.
Let's get this unfortunate list of HBO and Max in danger of getting canceled next year!
The Sex Lives of College Girls
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 just premiered on Max on Nov. 21, 2024, but there's just something that feels a little bit off about season 3.
First of all, the show has already lost one of its main four stars. Reneé Rapp just exited early in season 3. I'm not saying the show is suffering in Rapp's absence. There's more than enough story to tell in season 3. I'm more talking about the fan interest in the series basically not being there. It's still early, so maybe that will change as the season goes on.
There was also quite a big gap of two years between season 2 and season 3. It seems like within that two-year gap, fans haven't quite revived the enthusiasm for the series that they once had. And, that's very important. If the fans aren't watching, especially with the state of Warner Bros. Discovery and Max, I don't think The Sex Lives of College Girls will be renewed for season 4.
The Franchise
The Franchise is another recent show that just doesn't seem to be getting the love it needs to justify a renewal on HBO. We've seen HBO renew shows with lower ratings in the past, so it's definitely possible. It just feels like this is a very specific show that needs a larger audience, given the creative team (Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and Sam Mendes) and the great cast.
And, that's a shame because I want the world to get behind The Franchise. I love a good satire, and The Franchise is definitely a good satire. I'm also realistic when it comes to TV expectations, and I just don't know if this show has the reach to justify a renewal in 2024 with all the big shows HBO has coming next year and beyond.
For those who don't know, The Franchise tells the story of the crew and cast of a big-budget superhero movie and all the hilarious (and very real!) things that the cast and crew go through to bring the project to life.
It's good, and it's funny, but is it popular enough? Is there enough story to justify a second season? Those are some of my questions. I think so, but i'm not confident. I would love to be wrong about The Franchise and its future on HBO.
The Righteous Gemstones
For me, The Righteous Gemstones is that HBO comedy that just always shows up in teasers and promos that makes me ask, "Oh, that show is still on?" And, I don't mean that in a mean way! If this is your show, I'm happy for you, but I could not get into it after trying to watch it a few times.
Created by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of the Gemstone family, a group of televangelists, as they try to keep up the charade and lifestyle of a mega-church pastor. McBride stars in the series with Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, and more. It's run for three seasons on HBO with season 4 coming in 2025.
I can't explain it, but it feels like The Righteous Gemstones might be heading for the end of its run. Looking at the ratings, which don't matter as much to HBO as some of the other premium networks and streamers, it's definitely not in the safe zone for renewal.
And Just Like That...
I would not be surprised if And Just Like That... is renewed for a fourth season on Max, but I have to wonder how long Max intends for this show to run. We're still waiting for And Just Like That... season 3 to premiere in 2025 after it was renewed in 2023.
It's probably not going to be a huge gap between seasons, but I always get worried anytime fans have to wait more than a year or 18 months between seasons. It's definitely different with this series because it literally spans decades. It's more a question of how many more seasons the cast and creative team want to make. Does Sarah Jessica Parker want to keep playing Carrie Bradshaw? Max seems fine with letting And Just Like That... run its course, but we have to be getting close to the end, right?
Looking at the ratings, there was a massive drop from season 1 to season 2, according to a report from Media Play News. If that happens again for season 3, we have to imagine And Just Like That... will not be returning for season 4.
The HBO show that might be canceled: Euphoria
I wasn't confident enough in Euphoria getting canceled to say it would "probably" be canceled before season 3 ever airs, but I'm not confident at all that Euphoria season 3 will ever happen. It feels a lot like The Watcher on Netflix which was renewed for season 2, and since then, there's been no indication that it will happen.
The difference is that HBO and Casey Bloys' have insisted that Euphoria season 3 is still happening despite delays. At the time of publishing, Euphoria season 3 is supposed to start filming in early 2025. HBO revealed that the season will be released in 2026.
But, will it? The stars feel too in-demand to actually have time in their schedules to make this season work. If there are any further delays, things will get very complicated, even more than they already are. I won't feel confident that we'll see Euphoria season 3 until the season is completed. We'll just have to wait and see what happens.