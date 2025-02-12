The Wheel of Time gets even more epic in season 3 trailer (Watch now!)

After starting the year with multiple action-packed political conspiracy thrillers on various streaming services, we're finally so back with one of the best fantasy series on the air. The Wheel of Time returns to Prime Video on March 13 with its highly anticipated third season, and after marveling at the recently released teaser, we're now getting our eyes on the stunning full trailer.

On Feb. 12, Prime Video dropped The Wheel of Time season 3 trailer, which quickly put to rest any concerns fans might have had about the direction of the new season. As the trailer reveals, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) continues to see visions of the future, as the trailer finds her pleading, "If the White Tower does not bend the knee to Rand al-Thor, he will lose the Last Battle."

Obviously, it goes without saying, but the stakes are high. Rand balances the push and pull of being the Dragon Reborn, which finds him vacillating between the Light and the Darkness, between good and evil, between saving the world or making it come crumbling down all over again. On the pressure, Rand quips in the trailer, "There's not enough ale in the world to deal with this." I'll say!

Check out the full official The Wheel of Time season 3 trailer in the video below!

But the pressure of the impending battle isn't just resting on Rand's broad shoulders. Everyone feels the stress as the threats against the Light increase and draw nearer amid a still divided White Tower, new enemies making a comeback to Two Rivers, and the Forsaken encroaching in pursuit of the Dragon Reborn. That even includes Rand's love, Lanfear!

"We're going to the last place anyone would ever look for me," Rand declares in the trailer as he and others travel to Aiel Waste. Rand even shows off his golden dragon tattoo! In addition to this new location, season 3 also takes us to unseen regions of the Westlands, including Tanchico and Rhuidean. There's so much excitement to unpack in the eight new episodes.

Take a closer look at the season 3 synopsis shared via Prime Video:

"Based on the international best-selling book series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is a visionary fantasy that tells the story of a man destined to face the Dark One and save the world - or destroy it. In Season 3, as threats against the Light are multiplying, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand’s corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark… no matter the cost."

As hinted at by the synopsis, The Wheel of Time season 3 borrows its events from The Shadow Rising, the fourth novel in Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time book series. Those who have read the book will be able to clock some of the book's most anticipated moments come to life in the brief first-looks featured in the trailer.

So far, the series has earned mixed reception from fans of the books, though both seasons have maintained high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season improved upon the groundwork that the first season laid down, as confusing as it was at certain points. But season 2 ultimately all came together and was mind blowing, paving the way for season 3 to be the best season yet. By the looks of the trailer, it's certainly looking like that prophecy will be fulfilled.

Before the trailer dropped, the enthusiasm for The Wheel of Time season 3 was already high, but after watching just two minutes and 30 seconds of the season, it's somehow even higher. I'm so excited to return to this colorful, magical, and honestly breathtaking world and see the culmination of what Rand was "born to do." Only one more month to go, so make sure you're all caught up!

Watch The Wheel of Time only on Amazon Prime Video.