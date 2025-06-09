Ginny and Georgia: This is who Georgia's soulmate is, and you can't tell me otherwise

It took almost two and a half years for Ginny and Georgia season 3 to premiere on Netflix. And though I'm sure none of us fans wanted to wait that long, the season definitely delivered! It was shocker after shocker, and the finale cliffhanger of Georgia being pregnant is going to have us all in a frenzy to know who the baby daddy is until the already confirmed season 4 arrives.

In the third season, Georgia ends up sleeping with both Paul and Joe around the same time. With her husband, this is when she used Ginny's pregnancy test to pretend she was the one who was pregnant to get Paul back on her side to help her image in the murder trial. When they get back together for a little bit, they end up in bed.

Then a little while later, Joe comes across Georgia when she was planning on running away to avoid prison. She tells him it's goodbye as she was planning to be gone forever, and the two also have sex. Their attraction for each other clearly couldn't be helped any longer. This leads to the predicament though in the fact that Georgia is pregnant, but who is the father?

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 305 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Georgia and Joe are meant to be in Ginny and Georgia

Creator Sarah Lampert shared that she and the writers have already decided who the dad of this unborn baby is. Of course we'll have to wait until the fourth season to find out. Either way, whether Mr. Joe Singh is the baby's father or not, he and Georgia are soulmates and you cannot tell me otherwise.

Joe is the only one who has stood by Georgia since the start, and hasn't judged her for her actions. Even at the start of Ginny and Georgia season 3, he wasn't avoiding her because of the murder trial. He was doing so because of how big his feelings for Georgia are. We see it, and even Georgia sees that she can tell Joe anything. Which is why she confesses to him that most of what came up about her past in court was true. And still, he couldn't keep his hands off her!

The two have kind of been playing this will they, won't they since season 1. And with each installment, Joe's feelings and their connection grows more and more. At first, and even a small part of me now still, was rooting for Georgia and Zion. Though I think they are connected, they're not meant to be. Especially after he took Ginny away and called Child Protective Services on Georgia. I think some of that trust has been broken and you can't build a solid relationship from that any longer.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Raymond Ablack as Joe, Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 306 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

All of this is to say that I think Georgia and Joe are meant to be. Now whether they don't end up together until the end of the series - which we hope doesn't happen - or they do start a relationship in season 4 regardless of who the baby daddy is, these two are soulmates. There is no one else for Georgia, and I will stick to this to the very end.

Even the writers I think feel the same. She can be who she is around him, and isn't afraid of show Joe exactly who she is. Even so, with the crazy baby shocker, I think the road to each other is going to continue to be quite complicated! But isn't every good love story that way?

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Ginny and Georgia season 4 on Netflix.