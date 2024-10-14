This Friends cast member is set to star in Goosebumps season 2 coming in January 2025
There's just something about the '90s comedy series Friends and the main cast members that still have us hooked to this day! Even after all these years, us fans love to support the actors in the projects they are still doing. And that includes one cast member who is set to star in Goosebumps season 2, coming in January 2025!
Lisa Kudrow recently took the lead in Time Bandits on Apple TV+. Though that's unfortunately been canceled after one season. But, fear not! She does have a dark comedy Netflix series coming soon on Dec. 12, 2024, and that's No Good Deed! Be sure to check the actress out there.
Of course there's also the one and only Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show on Apple TV+ as well! That drama is as dramatic as ever. And it's so good, we love it. Though it's neither of these lovely ladies who are set to start in Goosebumps season 2 on Disney+ and Hulu. It's one of the other actors!
David Schwimmer headlines Goosebumps season 2
David Schwimmer, aka Ross Geller from Friends, will be leading the cast of Goosebumps season 2 on Disney+ and Hulu. The anthology series, titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, returns Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 with all 8 episodes on both streamers.
The release date is honestly a bit later than I thought it would be. And I feel like the premiere should have been in October 2024 as it fits the Halloween theme. The first season came out in October 2023, and those spooky vibes were perfect. I honestly think the January release is going to hurt the series a bit. But what are you going to do, I guess.
Schwimmer takes on the role of Anthony Brewer, a "former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery," per a press release. Check out the synopsis below:
"Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."
Goosebumps: The Vanishing also star Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Ana Ortiz as Jen, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex, and Stony Blyden as Trey.
Goosebumps season 2 premieres Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.