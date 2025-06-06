Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode 10 recap: The finale leaves us with another major pregnancy shocker

That explosive Ginny and Georgia finale was so jam-packed and brought so many plot twists that I don't even know where to start talking about it! At the end of season 3 episode 9, we saw the shocking turn for Austin in announcing that it was his father Gil who murdered Tom Fuller. Though we all fully know that's not true. Ginny has a smirk on her face, and she may be going down a path she doesn't want to. So what happens next? Here's a recap of the last episode, season 3 episode 10, "Monsters," on Netflix. Spoilers below.

Georgia is off the hook thanks to Austin

So Austin does what he does, and this gets Georgia off the hook for the murder trial. In a flashback, we see Ginny go to her brother and tell him that his father, Gil, wants to take him away to Michigan and shows him how he grabbed her arm and hurt her. He already has a criminal record which would make blaming it on him easy, and this cute young boy is put in a difficult position. It's either his mom or dad.

Ginny isn't sure how to tie in a motive, though Austin does. He knows that Georgia and Cynthia blocked his apartment application, and so he's able to spin up the story where Gil was there that night and murdered Tom. And so, Austin chooses his mother. Ginny also makes sure that Cynthia goes along with the plan, threatening to expose her and Joe's affair with cameras at Blue Farm because that's where they slept together. Though we find out later there aren't any cameras at Blue Farm, and perhaps Ginny is turning into her mother a bit. After everything, Georgia is found not guilty.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The kids get to go back home to Georgia as well, which is sweet to see. Though not everything is just peachy. Even though Gil wasn't the perfect dad, I think he really does care about Austin. When his son gave his testimony, there was complete heartbreak on his face. I mean, after the way he treated Ginny and Georgia, he deserves this. But I just feel bad for Austin. I'm also not sure if he ran away or is in custody. That wasn't made clear.

There's also the fact that while living with his father, Austin did come to enjoy his time with his dad and liked living with him. At least at times. The final moments of the finale show Austin's struggle, and he's clearly mad at Ginny for what she made him do. There's going to be tension between the siblings because of this in the already confirmed season 4, I'm sure. Also, Zion tells Georgia that he's going to ask for joint custody, and this is also what Ginny wants and Georgia agrees. Everyone is tired of running and they won't be moving either. Even though Wellsbury is a small town and this will stick to the Millers for a while.

Georgia promises to change for the better, but has Ginny?

Georgia promises her daughter that she's going to change, knowing she can't continue to go down the path she's been on. Georgia is going to go to therapy, and now that the trial is behind them will put Austin in therapy too. Poor guy is going to need it. Georgia promises never to murder someone again, and I really hope that's the case because she came way too close to losing it all this time around.

When Cynthia finds out that she's been played and there aren't any cameras at Blue Farm, she tells Georgia that she and Ginny are alike. This raises her suspicions and she asks her daughter what she did, telling her she knows she's a monster and doesn't want Ginny to turn into one too. Though the teen tells her mom she did what she had to do, warns her not to make her regret setting her free, and that no matter how hard she tries to avoid it, her kids do, and always have, carried the weight of Georgia's choices and mistakes too.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 302 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Mother and daughter's love lives become complicated

So it looks like it's officially over between Paul and Georgia. Though she goes to apologize, Paul is still rightfully mad. He has a point. He's stressed because he's being recalled and could lose his position as mayor, the proposition to allow big businesses into Wellsbury is being voted on, and he fires Nick. He blames everything on Georgia and his bad attitude, though she tells him she didn't bring out anything that wasn't already there. Hmm. Something for him to think about. We'll get back to them in a moment.

I guess Ginny and Marcus are back together though, him confessing that he does still love her. Though what she doesn't know, but might have more of an idea of now, is how bad his drinking has gotten. Even though Max is begging her mother to send him to rehab, Ellen is either in denial or thinks she's doing the right thing by saying they're going to keep an eye on him. But won't send him to rehab for now. I have a feeling he's just going to get worse though.

He failed sophomore year and has to go to summer school, while Ginny's plans include going to Korea with her father before junior year starts. Though she hasn't told her mom yet! Before the school year ends, Ginny read out her state-wide winning poem, and Wolfe pops up. He jokingly tells her they're going to remain friends, even if she doesn't want to. It's clear he still has feelings for her though. So there could be a love triangle in her future.

It's not just Ginny and Georgia's love lives that are complicated. For Ginny, her friendship with Max is not great by the end of Ginny and Georgia season 3. I thought the way she was acting really cold towards Max was strange. It kind of came out of nowhere and I feel like the writers did that to further complicate the storyline they're doing with Max not being ok and feeling left out by her friends. Abby and Norah aren't being great either.

As for Georgia, her biological father calls again and she answers. He gives an onimous warning that if he was able to find her, then her mother and stepdad will too. And actually, they already have. In a quick moment, we see the two drive by Georgia's home. What trouble might they cause now that they're in town?

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 304 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ginny and Georgia season 3 ends on a huge cliffhanger

The end of the season goes where we kind of expected it to with all this talk about pregnancy, but it definitely still came as a shocker. Georgia ends up tellig Joe that she is actualy the one who killed Tom and that everything about her past that was revealed is mostly true. She feels like he's the only one who wont' judge her, and it true. Because Joe does not care and kisses Georgia.

However in her attempt to make changes, she tells Joe that her kids have only seen her go from guy to guy and that she needs to stay single for a while and focus on them. Joe, as always, is understanding. However in the final scene, Georgia goes to drink some milk. And Ginny comes to the realization and remembers that her mother said she only drank milk when she was pregnant. Um, so is she!? And who's the father - Paul or Joe? Because if you remember, she slept with both men around the same time. Oop!

Ginny and Georgia season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. You can find all of our episodic recaps, here!