Tom Ellis answers burning question: Will Oliver be back in Tell Me Lies season 3 as filming begins?

Well, speak of the devil. The one and only Tom Ellis, who is known best for his role as Lucifer Morningstar in the titular series on Fox, then Netflix, has provided us with a couple of very exciting updates for Tell Me Lies season 3. The third season was confirmed in December 2024. Since then, there haven't been any filming updates. Until now!

Speaking to PEOPLE, Ellis shared the very good news that his character, Oliver, will be back in Tell Me Lies season 3 on Hulu. That means the actor will be reprising his role of the douchey professor. As a fan of him and Lucifer, this makes me very happy. His character was first introduced in season 2, and though very much not likable, I am looking forward to seeing more of Ellis on the drama series.

He also shared another exciting update, and that's the fact that filming for the third season is near. The star told the news outlet that he's "going back. I'm actually going there on Saturday to start shooting." He didn't specify whether production has started yet or about to start when he gets there. Though this is amazing news as we've been eagerly waiting for those cameras to start rolling already! Ellis also revealed he's read the first four scripts of the new season. Here's what he shared with PEOPLE:

"It is as dark, toxic, and funny as ever," Ellis says. "And just when you thought our characters couldn't do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it."

TELL ME LIES - “Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More” - End of semester Christmas celebrations change everything for everyone – again. (Disney/Josh Stringer) TOM ELLIS, CATHERINE MISSAL

There won't be a big focus on Oliver in Tell Me Lies season 3

It will be interesting to get more of Oliver in the next chapter of the story, and see how his presence is going to continue to effect Bree. I mean, I love her. But that girl did not make the best choices in season 2. Both Oliver and his wife Marianne are professors at Baird College. How is she going to avoid both of them now, especially after learning that Marianne knew about the "affair" the whole time? Plus the finale revealed Evan, who still doesn't know about Oliver and Bree, is in Oliver's class.

I'm also curious to know whether the person who keeps calling Bree on her wedding day to Evan is Oliver or someone else. We haven't gotten the answer to that mystery just yet. Either way, Ellis teased that Tell Me Lies season 3 won't necessarily focus on his character that much, but his part in the story "still plays very much into the Bree storyline."

Plus, there's also "a lot of redeeming moments" for him coming up. Hmm. Can someone like Oliver really be redeemed? He could get to as close to redeemed as possible I guess. He's going to have a lot of work to do to reach even a bit of redemption in my opinion. The fact he's not going to be much of a focus and the question about that mystery caller could also be a new character that will be introduced.

Deadline shares that actor costa D'Angelo has been cast in a series regular role for Tell Me Lies season 3. It seems Bree's life will get a little more complicated with this psychology grad student and "part-time drug dealer who has a complicated past with Bree." The news outlet also reports he "initially comes off as aloof and borderline rude, it quickly becomes clear that there are hidden depths to him." Very intriguing!

Back to our favorite devil, the third season of Tell Me Lies isn't the only spot you'll be able to see Ellis in. He's taken the co-lead role in a new CBS show from Dick Wolf titled CIA. It's a spin-off of the long-running FBI series on the network, and is slated for a 2025-2026 release.

Initially, this news had us thinking that the actor wouldn't be able to return to Tell Me Lies because it would conflict with his schedule. But since the third season either has started or will start filming soon, it looks like he has time to do both. Yay!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Tell Me Lies season 3 on Hulu!